One cyclist killed, two seriously injured after collision by driver during Okanagan Granfondo

A cyclist has died and two others were seriously injured after a collision with a motorist during the Okanagan Granfondo on Sunday.

RCMP in Penticton responded just before noon to a crash on White Lake Road near St. Andrew’s Drive, part of the route for the mass-participation cycling event.

Police later confirmed one of the riders was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

“Tragically, one cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said in a statement as reported by the Times Colonist. “Two additional cyclists sustained serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment.”

White Lake Road remained closed Sunday evening as the investigation continued. Police did not release any details about the driver involved in the collision. The name of the cyclist killed has not been released as of Monday.

Organizers of the Granfondo said in a statement they were “heartbroken” by the tragedy.

“Our prayers are with all those impacted today,” they wrote. “We are fully cooperating with authorities at this time.”

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield called the incident devastating.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected,” he said to the CBC. “On behalf of council and our entire community, we extend our deepest condolences.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by okanagangranfondo (@okanagangranfondo)

Canadian Cycling Magazine extends its sincere condolences to the rider’s family, friends and loved ones