Only six Soudal riders going to the new Jumbo-Visma team?

More juicy details have emerged regarding the Jumbo-Visma/Soudal merger, courtesy of the Dutch website, WielerFlits.

Reportedly, Wout van Aert has expressed his interest to Jumbo-Visma management in the potential addition of Yves Lampaert to the team. Currently, six riders are set to transition from Soudal Quick-Step to Jumbo-Visma, and it appears that Remco Evenepoel is considering a similar move, possibly accompanied by a group of affiliated riders.

During the recent European Road Cycling Championships, in fact, Lampaert was Van Aert’s roommate. According to WielerFlits, this connection could be attributed to Van Aert’s desire for a strong teammate on the cobbles, especially after his former helper, Nathan van Hooydonck, had to retire due to a heart condition.

In the midst of these developments, the UCI issued a stern warning on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of respecting contracts for both riders and staff.

However, it’s worth noting that none of these reports have been officially confirmed, and the rumor mill surrounding this potential super team continues to churn. With Primož Roglič confirming his departure from the team, Jonas Vingegaard could become the primary GC rider. It’s challenging to envision someone like Evenepoel co-leading with the Danish rider, especially considering situations like the Vuelta, where Vingegaard and Roglič had to sacrifice to support American Sepp Kuss, which may make the Belgian hesitant to be put in a similar position.