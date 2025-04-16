Ontario bike lane bill faces Charter challenge Wednesday

On Wednesday, cycling advocates are pushing back against Premier Doug Ford’s plans to remove crucial bike lanes in Toronto, using a fundamental part of Canada’s legal system — a Charter challenge. The group will appear in court, arguing that the new law violates rights and freedoms protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Bill 212 was passed in Ontario in November 2024, giving the province authority to restore vehicle lanes on Bloor Street West, Yonge Street, and University Avenue — drawing criticism from cycling advocates.

Formally known as the “Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024,” the law also requires municipalities to obtain provincial approval before converting vehicle lanes into bike lanes.

The risk of removal

Ford’s government says the law, which requires provincial approval for some new bike lanes, is intended to reduce gridlock. However, lawyers representing cyclists argue that internal government advice shows removing lanes may actually increase collision risks and worsen congestion.

The challenge comes at a time when there are signs the government may be reconsidering its promise to remove the lanes. Whether due to public pressure or a hollow election pledge, the situation appears to be shifting. Dakota Brasier, spokesperson for Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria, said the province is open to working with Toronto on car and bike lanes — provided the city covers its share of the costs.

A compromise on way?

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and city officials have put forward a proposal to the provincial government aimed at reinstating a vehicle lane on certain roads while preserving existing bike lanes.

According to mayoral spokesperson Zeus Eden, Chow remains committed to finding a “win-win solution with the province.”

“Talks with the province are still underway,” Eden said, as reported by CTV.

The premier has said he’s not against bike lanes but prefers them on secondary routes. Lawyers for the cyclists argue there’s no evidence cyclists would avoid arterial roads and point out that Toronto’s city manager has said there’s no feasible parallel alternative that wouldn’t cut into traffic lanes.

Cycle Toronto executive director Michael Longfield, whose group is leading the challenge against Bill 212, is hopeful that the province will reconsider its position once it reviews the data on the bike lanes.

“I think we’re heartened to hear there’s talk of a potential compromise on this,” he said. “Mayor Olivia Chow herself seems very dedicated to keeping this infrastructure.”

Ford has said he doesn’t have anything against cyclists but believes bike lanes should go on side streets — or something like that.

Since the beginning of this threat to the lanes, cyclists have fought back with numerous protests, an attempted injunction, and now, a Charter challenge.