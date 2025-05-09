Ontario government fights back against bike lane removal injunction

The bike lanes battle continues in Ontario. The province has initiated the process to appeal a court ruling that blocked its attempt to remove bike lanes on major Toronto streets. The province’s legal team filed a notice of motion to challenge the injunction, which had temporarily halted the enforcement of Bill 212, according to the CBC. This legislation, formally known as the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act passed in November 2024. It mandates the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street, Yonge Street, and University Avenue. Furthermore, it requires municipalities to seek provincial approval before installing new bike lanes that reduce vehicle lanes.

During the review of the injunction Justice Paul Schabas said the case raises “important and complex constitutional issues,” as reported by the CBC.

“I must exercise my judgment in balancing the right of the government to enact and implement legislation against the importance of protecting the rights contained in the Charter, the supreme law of Canada. Courts must also, where possible, protect people from harm,” he wrote in his decision.

Cycle Toronto, a cycling advocacy group, filed a Charter challenge against Bill 212. The group argued that the removal of bike lanes infringes on cyclists’ rights to life and security under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The group contends that eliminating protected bike lanes endangers cyclists.

Internal government documents revealed during the court proceedings indicate that the province was aware that removing bike lanes could lead to a 54 per cent increase in collisions and might not effectively reduce traffic congestion.

A report prepared for the government by engineering firm CIMA suggested that the removal could result in more cyclists using sidewalks, posing additional risks to pedestrians. Despite these findings, the Ontario government maintains that the removal of bike lanes is necessary to alleviate gridlock and improve traffic flow. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria stated that the government wants to “bring sanity back to bike lanes” and cannot allow a small group of activists to dictate transportation policy. The appeal process is ongoing, and the outcome will determine whether the province can proceed with the removal of the bike lanes as planned.

After the injunction was granted, Cycle Toronto’s Michael Longfield said he was cautiously optimistic.

“Mayor [of Toronto] Olivia Chow herself seems very dedicated to keeping this infrastructure,” he said.