Ontario government pledges to pay for removing bike lanes in cities

The Ontario government will cover the expenses for removing bike lanes from busy city streets that don’t meet new standards as it pushes forward with a strategy to reduce cycling infrastructure and eliminate certain routes. Earlier this month, the government hinted at its intentions regarding bike lanes, with Premier Doug Ford stating that his party will “eliminate and replace current bike lanes on major roads that are causing traffic congestion in our cities.”

Removal of bike lanes as part of “reasonable” transit planning

On Monday, Transport Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria confirmed that bike lanes might be removed from certain roads as part of a “reasonable” transit planning strategy for Toronto and Ontario. He emphasized that not everyone can bike, especially on major arterial routes where people need to commute.

A proposed law was introduced as MPPs returned to Queen’s Park, with Sarkaria’s office stating that taxpayers will cover the cost of removing bike lanes installed in the last five years. He mentioned the importance of addressing increased congestion, citing feedback from nearly 50 businesses and residents who opposed reducing Bloor Street to two lanes.

How will lanes be vague

While the government has said that it plans to ensure that new bike lanes do not worsen traffic, details on how applications will be evaluated remain vague. Sarkaria noted that they would collaborate with municipalities to address concerns and develop a better process, with regulations expected to be outlined in the coming months.

The new laws have raised alarm bells with cycling advocates. “We’re very concerned about this proposed legislation that would limit where municipalities can build their bike lanes… this is a significant overreach,” said Michael Longfield, executive director of Cycle Toronto, an organization advocating for improved cycling infrastructure.

Removing infrastructure is a backwards step

Several prominent politicians have also spoken out about the proposed laws, including Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, who commutes in the city by bike and is a firm believer in cycling infrastructure.

“I do not support limiting city powers. It’s always better when we work together to get things right. To tackle congestion and keep people safe on city roads, we need all types of transportation. The province should focus on their job of finally getting the Eglinton Crosstown and Finch West LRTs open, which will have a huge impact on congestion in our city,” she said.

Mississauga, Ont. councillor Alvin Tedjo stated that any restriction on local road planning is provincial overreach that won’t solve congestion problems. “We’re focused on easing congestion by enhancing transit and expanding cycling infrastructure. We don’t need more bureaucratic hurdles from the province,” he said. “While most trips are by car, we must offer more alternatives.”