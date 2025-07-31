Ontario government to fight ruling on bike lane removals in Toronto

The neverending storeeeeeeeeeey? Toronto cyclists rejoiced over some great news on Wednesday, but who knows how long it will last.

Premier Doug Ford said his government will appeal a court decision that struck down its plan to remove protected bike lanes in Toronto.

The decision ruled it unconstitutional and a violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In a decision released Wednesday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Paul Schabas found that removing physically separated bike lanes from major downtown routes would “put people at increased risk of harm and death.”

The decision on Charter challenge

Schabas wrote that the government’s plan breached Section 7 of the Charter. That protects life, liberty and security of the person. “The evidence is clear that restoring a lane of motor vehicle traffic. It will create greater risk to cyclists and to other users of the roads,” he wrote in the decision, as reported by Global News.

He also dismissed the province’s congestion argument, calling. The judge said that it was, “weak anecdotal evidence and expert opinion which is unsupported, unpersuasive and contrary to the consensus view.”

The legal challenge was brought by Cycle Toronto and other advocates. They argued the legislation—Bill 212—was arbitrary and dangerous.

Bill 212

The bill was fast-tracked in late 2024 and gave the province power to override city-level cycling infrastructure decisions. A revised version passed in 2025 shifted the language from “removal” to “reconfiguration.” However, the court found the change still violated the Charter.

The Ministry of Transportation confirmed it would appeal the decision. “We were elected by the people of Ontario with a clear mandate to restore lanes of traffic. And get drivers moving by moving bike lanes off of major roads to secondary roads.”

Mayor Olivia Chow’s office responded to the ruling by reiterating that decisions about municipal infrastructure should rest with city council.

“Toronto City Council has voted to formally oppose the province’s plans to override the City’s authority and remove the lanes,” her office said.

The ruling does not affect sections of the law that allow the province to review future bike lane projects, which remain in effect. And the debacle continues…