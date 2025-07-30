Ontario man steals bike… while naked

Here at Canadian Cycling Magazine, we’ve reported plenty of stolen bikes — but this one is the cheekiest yet.

In Hamilton, Ont., several people posted on Instagram — as well as local media — about a bizarre sight on Monday: a dude in his birthday suit stole a bike, hopped (ouch) on it, and fled the scene.

The theft took place on the off-ramp of Nikola Tesla Boulevard. If you’ve ever been to Hamilton, you’ll know that’s not too far from one of the sketchier parts of the city. In the video, the nekkid nabber knocks over the cyclist — who was, for the record, dressed in full Lycra — then pulls off a near cyclocross-style remount (again, ouch?) and takes off.

According to reports, he didn’t get far. Onlookers saw the clothing-optional criminal in cuffs shortly after, as police arrested him.

It’s still unclear why he was naked — and, for that matter, out stealing bikes. Drugs? Some weird fetish? Kleptokink? A dare? A new TikTok trend? “Streak and steal”?

Sure, there are plenty of naked bike rides every year — but usually, people ride their own bikes. Hamilton has been called the Girona of Ontario by the crafty headline editors here at Canadian Cycling Magazine — but if this keeps up, Florida of Ontario might be more accurate.

Anyway, here’s the scene of the crime in all its glory… er, shame.