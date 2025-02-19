Ontario Premier Doug Ford to opposition: ‘You believe in bike lanes and riding bikes and planting trees’

The recent Ontario leaders’ debate on Monday covered several hot-button issues, including rising crime, law and order, affordable housing, transit, and access to primary care. The increasing cost of food and a surge in food bank usage were also major concerns. Yet, somehow, bike lanes became a key topic. Well, not entirely unexpectedly—Premier Doug Ford has made opposition to bike lanes a recurring theme since introducing controversial legislation late last year.

Bill 212, passed in November 2024, grants the province the authority to restore vehicle lanes on Bloor Street West, Yonge Street, and University Avenue, drawing criticism from cycling advocates. Known formally as the “Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024,” the law also requires municipalities to obtain provincial approval before converting vehicle lanes into bike lanes.

March date of removal looms

In December, Cycle Toronto launched a court challenge against Bill 212, arguing that it violates cyclists’ Charter rights to life and security. The law gives the Ontario government sweeping control over municipal bike lane installation and removal. As a result, any lane removals have been delayed until at least March.

At the first debate in North Bay, Ont., NDP Leader Marit Stiles, Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie, and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner challenged Ford on various issues. The premier quickly went on the offensive when criticized on these topics.

“You believe in bike lanes and riding bikes and planting trees, I get it,” Ford said, as cited by the National Post. “But the problem is, you won’t be able to afford the trees because the economy will go down the tubes with all three of you.”

The war on bike lanes?

Ontario isn’t the only place grappling with a so-called war on bike lanes. In the U.S., former President Donald Trump recently told the New York Post he plans to eliminate congestion pricing (tolls) in Manhattan, a move that would also include removing some bike lanes.

In California, the San Mateo City Council recently voted to remove Humboldt Street’s longest bike lanes, a controversial decision that could cost up to $2.6 million CAD. The lanes were installed two years ago through federal funding after a serious collision in 2021, but strong local opposition led to their removal.

The Ontario election is set for Feb. 27.