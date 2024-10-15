Ontario to introduce provincial approval for bike lanes that reduce car lanes

Ontario is preparing new legislation that will require municipalities to obtain provincial approval before constructing bike lanes that remove vehicle lanes. This move is designed to ensure that new bike lane projects won’t worsen traffic congestion, particularly in high-traffic areas.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria announced the proposed changes on Tuesday in Toronto, stating that cities will need to show evidence that new bike lanes won’t negatively affect vehicle traffic. The province will also review bike lane projects implemented over the past five years to assess their impact on traffic flow.

Bike lanes the biggest cause of congestion?

“We’ve seen a rapid expansion of bike lanes, especially during the pandemic when traffic was lighter, and their effects on congestion weren’t fully understood,” Sarkaria said to CP24. “While bike lanes are vital for urban mobility, we need to make sure they don’t come at the cost of reducing road capacity, particularly on already congested streets.”

The announcement comes as bike lane projects in Toronto, like those installed in West Toronto in 2023, have sparked controversy. Local residents and business owners have raised concerns that removing vehicle lanes to accommodate bike lanes has worsened congestion in the area.

Premier Doug Ford, who resides in in the area, has also voiced concerns about the impact of bike lanes, claiming they create significant delays for drivers and hinder emergency vehicles. However, the City of Toronto has disputed this claim, stating that there have been no official complaints from emergency services regarding the bike lane changes.

New bike lanes would be under provincial control

Under the new legislation, the decision to remove vehicle lanes for bike lanes would no longer be made by municipal staff but by the provincial transportation minister. Sarkaria hinted that the province would review existing bike lanes in major Toronto locations, with the possibility of requiring changes in the future based on traffic data.

This shift in authority will likely prompt cities to reconsider how they balance the needs of cyclists and motorists, as urban areas continue to evolve with competing demands for road space. The government has emphasized that bike lanes, when thoughtfully integrated, are an important part of transportation infrastructure but must not overwhelm already congested routes.

Helmet safety amid bike lane debate

In September, Ontario sports minister Neil Lumsden recently commented on bike lane discussions, shifting focus to helmet use rather than the broader role of bike lanes in reducing cyclist injuries. “We need to start considering whether people riding bikes or scooters are wearing properly fastened helmets,” he said, sidestepping broader road safety measures.

Stephanie Cowle, director at Parachute, a national injury prevention organization, responded to Lumsden’s statement by pointing out that helmets are important but don’t prevent concussions. “While helmets prevent serious skull injuries, there’s no evidence they prevent concussions,” Cowle explained.

David Shellnutt, a.k.a “The Biking Lawyer,” criticized the minister’s remarks, stating that the focus should be on ensuring safe infrastructure, like bike lanes, rather than solely on helmets. “Safe bike lanes are key to reducing accidents and conflicts between cyclists and drivers,” Shellnutt said. “We represent many cyclists who, despite wearing helmets, suffer from concussion symptoms after collisions with cars.”

Shellnutt also posted a detailed rebuttal against some of the claims made concerning congestion. You can read it here.