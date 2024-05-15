Ooh la la! Anti-sex beds arrive at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The athlete accommodations at the Paris Olympics now feature what some have dubbed as “anti-sex beds.” These beds are purportedly designed to discourage athletes from engaging in amorous activities during the competition. Unlike traditional beds, these single beds come with cardboard frames, which, despite claiming to support athletes weighing up to 200 kg, may not offer the same sturdiness. Moreover, their compact size leaves little space for competitors to snuggle under the covers.

Over time, the Olympic Village has become known for a place to get down. Nevertheless, the Olympics organizing committee maintains that the introduction of beds made from 100 percent recyclable materials serves primarily environmental purposes.

“I hope that Paris 2024’s efforts to reduce its impact will show that it is possible to do things differently,” Georgina Grenon, the organizing committee’s director of environmental excellence said in an interview with AFP.

NO SEX IN PARIS ? As per reports Anti-sex bed returns to the Olympics.#GTVSports pic.twitter.com/0UG7LvygbP — GTV SPORTS+ (@mygtvsports) May 15, 2024

Before the Tokyo Games during the COVID-19 pandemic, identical beds were installed by the same manufacturer, Airweave. Athletes were instructed in Tokyo to refrain from intimate contact with each other as a measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Lots of action between the sheets

“There’s a lot of sex going on,” American soccer goalkeeper and two-time Olympic gold medalist Hope Solo said to ESPN in 2012. Swimmer and 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte said he figured “70 per cent to 75 percent of Olympians” were getting down.

During the Tokyo Olympics, athletes were required to wear masks and undergo regular health screenings. However, despite the intimacy restrictions imposed in 2021, 150,000 condoms were distributed at the Tokyo Olympics. However, these rules will be disregarded in 2024. This is following the World Health Organization’s declaration last year of the end of the global COVID-19 health emergency.

There will be love gloves

The 9,000 Olympians set to arrive in July will be well taken care of vis a vis prophylactics and sturdy beds. In total, including coaches and staff, there will be 14,250 people living in the Olympic village.

300,000 condoms will be be handed out in the Olympic Village. So basically, each resident can use at least a couple a day, if they feel up for an additional workout or two.

The Olympics and the Tour de France

Given the dates of the Olympics, the Tour de France will start earlier in 2024. The 11th edition will kick off in Florence, Italy on June 29 and conclude in Nice, France on July 21. This year’s race will deviate from its traditional Parisian finish for the first time due to preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.