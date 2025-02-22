Oops, he did it again! Danny van Poppel gets second yellow card

Yikes! The 2025 season has just begun, and Danny van Poppel has been handed his second yellow card after the sixth stage of the UAE Tour. Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) won Stage 6 of the UAE Tour, taking the victory in a sprint finish. The 165-km stage ran from the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club to the Abu Dhabi Breakwater. Although the sprint itself was quite dramatic, so too was Van Poppel’s sprinting.

Stage 6 of the UAE Tour

Despite getting another yellow card, the Dutch rider from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe doesn’t face an immediate suspension despite this penalty. The UCI is trying to crack down on dangerous maneuvers with its new yellow and red card system, modeled after soccer. The new system was introduced as a trial in 2024, but now it’s here to stay. Well, TBD, because you never really know with the UCI.

In January, the son of Dutch cycling royalty, Jean-Paul van Poppel and Leontine van der Lienden, was handed his first yellow card at the Tour Down Under. Why? He was obstructing two riders during the second stage when he pulled off from the Red Bull leadout train.

Annnnddd… on Saturday, it happened again at the UAE Tour, where his riding nearly caused Arvid de Kleijn to crash. Van Poppel was relegated to DFL in his group and, alongside a fine, was given his second yellow card.

At this point, the penalty doesn’t pose a significant issue for Van Poppel. While two yellow cards could result in a suspension, it must happen within the same race. Therefore, he will need to be cautious in the final stage on Sunday.

Additionally, receiving three yellow cards within a 30-day period would lead to a suspension. However, since his first yellow card in the Tour Down Under was some time ago, he remains in the clear—for now. The most severe punishment, a 30-day suspension, is triggered only after a sixth yellow card of the season.

The final stage of the UAE Tour is a doozie. Tadej Pogačar, who currently leads, will most likely be stoked with the brutal summit finish in the 176-km race. The stage starts in Stage 7 at Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium and finishes in Jebel Hafeet. You can watch it on FloBikes.com.