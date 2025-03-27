Organizers adjust women’s Classic Brugge-De Panne to avoid carnage of men’s race

Thursday’s women’s Classic Brugge-De Panne will see some additional safety measures after a brutal finale in the men’s race. In the last 5 km, there were three massive crashes, with half the peloton hitting the deck.

Some of the victims of the crash included Milan Fretin, Tim Merlier, Olav Kooij, and Edward Theuns.

“Where the last major crash happened yesterday (Wednesday), we have removed the road widening,” race co-organizer Bruno Dequeeker said in an interview with Het Nieuwsblad. “We want to prevent riders from swinging out and then having to squeeze back into a narrowing. After today’s race, we will conduct a thorough evaluation and meet with all stakeholders to further improve safety.”

Johan Van Hecke, also a co-organizer, told Sporza that riders will be given a heads-up about the problematic section that led to the crashes.

“With barriers and marshals, riders will be told about that section. This has hit us hard. It was a nightmare. We don’t organize races to cause crashes. There’s nothing better than a race without crashes, with a deserving winner,” he said.

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) powered to victory in the crash-marred Classic Brugge-De Panne, holding off Lidl-Trek’s Jonathan Milan and Madis Mihkels.

Milan and Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) both received yellow cards and a 500 Swiss franc fine for “obstruction by a rider or vehicle in order to prevent or delay the movement of another rider or vehicle.” Milan was seen using headbutts to maintain his position in the finale as well. Michael Schwarzmann of Israel-Premier Tech was another rider to get a yellow card for “decelerating during a sprint and endangering other riders.”

