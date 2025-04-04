Organizers vow stricter controls on fans ahead of Ronde van Vlaanderen

Flanders Classics, the organizer of the Ronde van Vlaanderen, is warning fans they do not want a repeat of Friday’s E3 Saxo Classic, where a man spat on eventual winner Mathieu van der Poel.

In the final kilometres of his brilliant solo win at the E3 Saxo Classic, a spectator on the side of the road—presumed by many to be Belgian—spat on the Dutch star. Van der Poel did not react at the time but commented after the race.

“There are people who should not come to watch the race. But I can’t change anything about it myself,” he said. “That it is something that keeps repeating itself? Unfortunately, yes it is.”

Belgian police said they would investigate the incident and that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

“We urge supporters to express their passion for cycling in a respectful and sportsmanlike way during upcoming races,” the local police chief said. “Cycling is part of our heritage, and everyone involved — whether it’s the marshals, police, emergency workers or the athletes themselves — deserves respect from the spectators.”

The organizer told NU.nl it will be redoubling efforts for Sunday’s Monument.

“The safety of riders, employees and fans is always our absolute priority,” the organization said. “We work closely with local authorities and security services. With all these parties involved, there is constant monitoring of the course and the fan zones. As an organization, we engage more than 130 stewards who keep an eye on things throughout the course and intervene or inform police where necessary.”

On Sunday, they will once again focus on crowd control and management. “If safety during the race can no longer be guaranteed, it could lead to the closure of certain zones,” they said.