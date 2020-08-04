Orlando Bloom’s experimental cycling style has gained the support of the internet

Orlando Bloom has gotten quite into cycling the past few years. The Lord of the Rings actor owns multiple Festka bikes and frequently posts on Instagram about his rides. Before the pandemic, Bloom was living in Prague filming the Amazon series Carnival Row, where he was often photographed cycling in kit from brands such as Rapha and Cafe du Cycliste.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Jan 25, 2020 at 9:49am PST

The actor has returned to his home in Malibu and was pictured riding one of his Festka bikes this week. He wore Specialized arm warmers, gloves, a Rapha base layer and bibs, but notably, no jersey. Twitter user Felix Lowe posted a photo of the experimental style, captioned simply “It’s great that Orlando Bloom is cycling, but…”

It's great that Orlando Bloom is cycling, but… 😳 pic.twitter.com/Mt6jgIzaSw — Felix Lowe (@saddleblaze) August 3, 2020

Strong reactions

Initially some cyclists reacted with disappointment and confusion.

Call the fashion police and give him Some cycling kit 101 — Antoon (@Sir_neighbour) August 3, 2020

So much wrong in a single picture. — Thomas Everett (@tr_everett) August 3, 2020

This is why there are rules — James (@JamesManthorp) August 3, 2020



But pretty quickly the cycling community decided that, despite the fact that Bloom was wearing a base layer over his bibs and chose to opt out of the confines of a jersey, he (and any other cyclists) shouldn’t be mocked for the way he chose to dress.

Is he one of the unsure if cyclist or triathlete. But hey he’s out riding his bike and having fun so – keep going!! — Greg Savides (@gregthephysio) August 4, 2020

If you’re on a bike, you’re doing it right. — Steve Hesse (@steve_hesse2) August 4, 2020

Who cares what he’s wearing? He’s out under his own steam

Cycling Twitter needs to drop the snark https://t.co/onjLbmJkHx — Phil (@rothairisbeoir) August 3, 2020

I am not seeing any issues here – long as he has some factor 50 on those shoulders 😏 — Jackie Steele (@Jax9998) August 3, 2020



In the end, the original author of the tweet clarified that he doesn’t care what Bloom wears on his bike, and included a photo of himself wearing a sleeveless singlet to prove his point.