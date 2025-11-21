ORNUS launches two high-performance wooden gravel bikes

Wooden bikes aren’t new, but ORNUS is trying something different. The Italian startup is positioning engineered wood as a legitimate performance material. With the launch of GRAIN, a race-focused gravel frame, the company now completes a two-bike lineup that divides gravel into two camps: speed and exploration.

ORNUS was developed by MLK Innovazione, a Tuscan firm that patented its TimberTech system for industrial-scale wooden frames. The tech is designed to make wood behave more like carbon and aluminum, while retaining the vibration-damping properties that have long attracted custom builders.

“Wood is an extraordinary material,” says CEO Michele Cammisa. “With GRAIN, we complete our vision: to prove that nature and innovation can travel at the same speed.”

How TimberTech works

TimberTech uses CNC-machined wooden shells bonded by internal membrane joints and aluminum nodes in stress-heavy zones. ORNUS says the structure creates controlled stiffness and predictable handling, with natural vibration absorption.

The frames pass ISO 4210 safety testing and go through vacuum drying and waterproof treatment to limit swelling or warping. ORNUS offers a lifetime warranty, underscoring its claim that wood can be engineered to meet modern performance standards.

GRAIN: performance gravel with a wooden chassis

GRAIN is the headline launch: a fully integrated gravel race frame, shaped to drive stiffness at the bottom bracket and controlled flex in the stays. ORNUS says the compact geometry and short rear triangle maximize power transfer while still muting trail chatter.

It is sold as a frameset or a complete bike. The top build includes:

* SRAM Force XPLR 1×13

* Fulcrum Soniq Carbon wheels

* 3T carbon cockpit and fork

* Pirelli Gravel RC 40 mm tires

* Fizik Vento Argo saddle

The complete bike is €8,990, with the frameset at €5,490. Five sizes run from XS to XL.

RADIX: the adventure-focused sibling

RADIX targets long-distance riders and bikepackers. With a more relaxed geometry, longer stays and a focus on stability, it’s for loaded travel and comfort over long hours.

The complete RADIX build features:

* Shimano GRX 820 1×12

* Fulcrum Soniq ALX wheels

* Rodeo Labs Spork 3.3 fork

* Deda alloy cockpit

* Pirelli Cinturato Gravel RM 40 mm tires

* Fizik Terra Argo saddle

The RADIX frameset is €4,490, with the complete bike at €6,990.

Why wood?

ORNUS leans on the material’s built-in ride quality. Wood naturally absorbs vibration, which can reduce fatigue on long rides. The brand argues that the engineered frames provide predictable handling and stability on washboard gravel or broken surfaces.

There is also a sustainability angle. ORNUS uses FSC-certified wood processed through a renewable supply chain.

Where wooden gravel fits

The arrival of two industrially produced wooden gravel bikes positions ORNUS outside the tradition of small-batch builders.