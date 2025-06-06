Oscar Pistorius spotted racing in South African triathlon

Oh.

More than a year after his release on parole, Oscar Pistorius has made a return to public life. However, it’s happened in a bit of a weird way. This time it was at a triathlon in Durban, South Africa. So there’s that.

The 38-year-old former Paralympian was seen competing in an Ironman 70.3 event on Sunday. This marked one of his first public outings since leaving prison in January 2024. Once hailed as a groundbreaking figure in sport, Pistorius served more than a decade behind bars for the 2013 shooting of his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp.

It seems pretty clear it was Pistorius. Photos published by Afrikaans outlet Netwerk24 appear to show him wearing bib number 105. His prosthetic blades and a visible tattoo helped confirm his identity.

South African lawyer Conrad Dormehl Reuters that Pistorius took part in the race. Netwerk24 reported he had permission from his parole officer to attend. However, a spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services said he could not immediately confirm whether travel across districts had been formally authorized.

He was nicknamed the “Blade Runner” during his athletic prime. And, Pistorius was once one of the most prominent figures in Paralympic sport. He made history by competing at both the Paralympic and Olympic Games. He ran the 400 metres at London 2012 and won six Paralympic gold medals.

That legacy took a…well, incredibly dark turn after he shot Steenkamp through a locked bathroom door on Valentine’s Day in 2013. Pistorius claimed he believed an intruder was inside. A years-long legal battle followed, ending with a sentence of over 13 years. His parole runs through 2029.

Race results from SportSplits listed “Oscar Leonard Carl Pistorius” in the physically challenged category. He finished 555th overall and third in his division. The event included a 2-km swim, a 90-km bike, and a 21-km run. Fun. I guess.