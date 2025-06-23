Oscar Riesebeek apologizes after receiving 2 yellow cards

Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Oscar Riesebeek made history in a most unfortunate way at the Baloise Belgium Tour when he received two yellow cards, which resulted in a week-long suspension. During the race, he did the same thing twice by riding on sections besides the main roads that are now banned for pros to use.

”Use of sidewalks/pavements, paths or cycle lanes that do not form part of the race route,” the rule reads about parts where riders may not ride.

According to the UCI rule, “In case a licence-holder receives two yellow cards during the same event, they shall be excluded in case of a stage race from the event and be suspended for a period of seven days.”

Will miss national championships

After the UCI announced the discipline, his Dutch team posted a statement on his behalf.

“I would like to apologize. I accept the consequences of my actions. Of course it is disappointing to miss the Dutch national championships, the statement read. “But when I look back, I realize that my behaviour in the race was not only wrong, but that I also endangered fellow riders. That is something I sincerely regret and I would like to apologize for that. The rules are clear. If they are applied consistently, I fully respect that. I’m going to take some rest now to recover and prepare for my next goals.”

The yellow card system–modelled after soccer–was used as a pilot project in 2024. Now, it is a permanent fixture in pro cycling. Although Riesebeek will miss the 2025 Dutch national championships, his suspension shouldn’t affect his upcoming participation in the Tour. The Dutch rider is part of the squad’s lead-out team for fastman Jasper Phillipsen.

The yellow card system was quick to bring drama to the pro peloton. During Stage 11 of the Vuelta a España there was all kinda of action both on and off the road. Ben O’Connor’s team faced penalties after Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale riders were found obstructing others, and were thought to have contributed to a crash of EF Education-EasyPost’s Richard Carapaz.

Victor Lafay, Cyril Dessel, Bruno Armirail, and Geoffrey Bouchard received yellow cards. The Australian took to X to criticize the UCI, but later deleted his account.