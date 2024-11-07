Ottawa cyclists push back against new bike lane laws

Cycling advocacy groups supporting bike lanes protested in front of the Chateau Laurier hotel on Tuesday while Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke at a conference. The Progressive Conservative government recently introduced a bill requiring municipalities to get provincial approval to install bike lanes if they reduce vehicle lanes. The government then proposed an additional rule mandating Toronto to remove certain bike lanes to restore vehicle traffic flow.

Cyclist Hans Posthuma told CTV News that Ford has no business interfering with cities’ bike lanes. “That would be up to municipal politicians, and if the people of those cities don’t like it, they can vote those politicians out. But it’s not Doug Ford’s business to be destroying our bike lanes or bike infrastructure,” he said.

The future of bike lanes in Ottawa

However, there seems to be contradictory messages about what might happen to bike lanes in Ottawa. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria highlighted Ottawa and other cities when announcing new legislation last month, arguing that bike lane expansion has been rapid and has raised concerns about traffic impacts. He said there were several cities in Ontario, that he claimed had “underused bike lanes,” including Kitchener, Toronto, and Ottawa.

Bike lanes keep people safe, move people efficiently, make our city more accessible to more people, and reduce our emissions. If Premier Ford really wanted to reduce gridlock, he’d add bike lanes and help fund transit operations. William van Geest, Ecology Ottawa) #ottbike pic.twitter.com/ZPUviP18NY — Bike Ottawa (@BikeOttawa) November 6, 2024



He cited a common, and debunked claim that bike lanes slow down emergency vehicles as well. It’s been a common play by the Ford government to use false or misleading data about cycling infrastructure.

Is Ottawa safe…for now?

There are many cycling projects planned for Ottawa, including new bike lanes or enhancements. Local cyclists are worried they may be under threat. Despite what the Transport Minister said, Ford says he’s not too concerned about Ottawa bike lanes. For now.

Ford continues to be laser-focused on Toronto when it comes to ripping out lanes, saying there, it’s “bike lanes on steroids.” He said that in Ottawa he wasn’t concerned as he felt traffic was moving better there. Still, the fear of jeopardizing the future of safe cycling in Ottawa has many concerned. Thirteen Ottawa city councillors have launched an online petition urging Premier Doug Ford to halt legislation that would limit where bike lanes can be built in Ontario.

The petition, hosted on Coun. Ariel Troster’s website, calls on residents to “stand up for cycling infrastructure.” Troster warns that the proposed law could jeopardize many projects in Ottawa’s Active Transportation Master Plan.

In an open letter, the councillors say that “This legislation undermines good transportation planning, and we are concerned it will make it more difficult to build bike infrastructure that can reduce the number of deaths and catastrophic injuries on our roads. It will also put all of the city’s goals to mitigate climate change at risk.”