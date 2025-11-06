Ottawa’s bike lane plans could stall under Ontario government bill

Just another day in the bike lane drama. This time, in Ottawa.

The city’s efforts to expand cycling infrastructure may be hit hard by proposed provincial legislation that would prevent municipalities from converting vehicle lanes into bike lanes.

The latest legislation

Bill 60, the Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, is currently in second reading in the Ontario legislature. On Wednesday, the Ford government moved to fast-track the omnibus bill. It would bypass committee hearings entirely, so that’s fun. While the legislation primarily addresses housing and tenant issues, its provisions targeting bike lanes have sparked concern locally.

For Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney, chair of the city’s public works and infrastructure committee, the implications are serious. “It doesn’t look like we’re going to have an opportunity to continue on with our plans anymore, so it is going to be a big challenge, let’s not sugarcoat it,” Tierney told the Ottawa Citizen. Projects like the proposed Kent Street bike lane could be delayed or scrapped if a construction contract isn’t already in place, he added.

Backwards, not forwards

Cyclists in the city also see the bill as a setback. Florence Lehmann, a member of Bike Ottawa, described Ottawa’s cycling network as “like Swiss cheese” with “missing links all over the place.” She said the legislation threatens to stall projects that would make streets safer and more connected for riders.

Orléans West-Innes Coun. Laura Dudas questioned whether the province is positioned to make decisions on local infrastructure. “This decision is being made at a very high bird’s-eye-view level and doesn’t really understand the nuances of what a community would like to see,” she said.

Advocates also warn that vague language in the bill could have unintended consequences, though Tierney confirmed bus lanes would not be affected. With projects already funded through consultations and assessments, councillors say the city may face extra costs if bike lanes are forced off the streets.

The war against bike lanes, as it were, has been something seen from coast to coast to coast: British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia. The hits — unfortunately — just keep coming.