Ouch! Watch the brutal chaos that took down Thibau Nys

Eli Iserbyt’s final-lap error handed teammate Michael Vanthourenhout victory in Sunday’s Dublin round of the 2024-2025 UCI Cyclocross World Cup. Overcoming a shoe change, Vanthourenhout claimed his fifth career win and first since 2022-2023, taking the series lead from Iserbyt. But there was drama from the gun at the Irish stop of the ‘cross WC.

A dry course made for quicker conditions

Pim Ronhaar triumphed in last year’s muddy Dublin round, but Sunday’s course was much drier. Ronhaar grabbed the hole shot on Lap 1, though Toon Aerts quickly challenged for the front. Eli Iserbyt enjoyed a cleaner start, while Czech rider Michael Boros just bit the dirt on the first lap on the barriers that triggered a pileup that included European champion Thibau Nys.

The European champion got back up and tried to keep going but eventually abandoned.

“Thibau had to brake hard because Boros fell in front of him at the barriers and blocked the way,” his father, former world champion Sven Nys said to Sporza.

“The hit from behind by David Menut was worse. He slammed into Thibau’s back at full speed and then stepped on his ankle,” he said.

Thankfully no serious injuries

Nys said his son’s early exit in Dublin was unfortunate, but his injury isn’t serious. “His ankle is swollen, but there is no serious damage that would prevent him from cycling or training,” he said. “On Monday, Thibau will fly from Dublin to Calpe, Spain to join Lidl-Trek’s team training camp.”

Nys is still set to return to cyclocross at the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Namur on Dec. 15. “That plan remains unchanged,” his father confirmed, saying they’ll maintain one race per weekend as he prepares for early road season competitions. His team will announce the road schedule later.

Check out the video of the pile-up below. You can see Michael Boros bobble his bunnyhop which causes a brutal chain reaction of the riders behind.