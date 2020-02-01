Silver for Chernove and another world record for O’Brien at Para-Cycling Track World Championships

Full Gallery from a successful Day 2 at Milton Velodrome

February 1st, 2020 by | Posted in News | Tags: , , , , , ,

A second exciting, and successful day of racing brought more world records and more Para-Cycling Track World Championships medals to Canada at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre.

Tristen Chernove Para-Track Cycling WOrld Championships
Tristen Chernove one podium in Milton. Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Silvers for Chernove in Omnium showdown

Tristen Chernove of Cranbrook, B.C. set two world record times on Day 2, which he spent locked in a heated battle with Alexandre Leaute of France for the Omniom title. First, in the men’s C4 1000 metre time trial, Chernove set a new record time of 1:12.231. Leaute followed, going one faster to re-set the world record and push Chernove to silver.

Chernove set another record later of Friday, this time in the Flying 200 metre race. His time of 12.141 beat the previous world record but, again, was beat by Leaute, leaving Chernove in second. Through three races of the four-event Omnium, Chernove sits in the silver-medal position trailing his French rival by 10 points.

RELATED: Team Canada on why they’re excited for the Milton Para-cycling Track World Championships.

“I broke the world record in both events but it wasn’t enough because Alexandre is going really fast,” said Chernove. “I have to settle for being second going into Day 3 of the Omnium, but it was a much better day than [Day 1], so I’m going to take the positives out of it. It feels good and it’s humbling to see how far the level of the C2 category has just rocketed up.”

Kate O’Brien, World Champion Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
O’Brien continues to break world record’s

A second day of Para-Track competition brought a second world record for Canadian Kate O’Brien. On the opening day of competition, O’Brien set a 500 metre time trial world record on her way to winning gold in the women’s C4 category. Friday, the Canadian followed that up by smashing the Flying 200 metre record by a massive 1.438 seconds. Her time of 11.519 seconds delivered her second win in as many days.

RELATED: Kate O’Brien’s journey from able-bodied Olympian to the Para-cycling Track World Championships

Ross Wilson Para-Track Cycling World Championships
Ross Wilson. Photo: Kevin MacKinnon
Bronze for Wilson

Finally, Ross Wilson of Sherwood Park, Alta. delivered one more medal for Canada. In the men’s C1 category, he set a personal best time in the Flyiing 200 metre event. His 13.114 second sprint was good for third.

Lowell Taylor, from Lethbridge, Alta raced the 4000 metre individual pursuit tandem with Ed Veal of Queensville, Ont. The do finished in the top 7, with a new personal best time of 4:19.

2020 Para-Cycling Track World Championships: Day 2 Gallery

Photography by Kevin MacKinnon

Tristen Chernove.

Tristen Chernove getting some mid-race encouragement.

Tristen Chernove

Tristen Chernove.

Ross Wilson pushing for the finish

Ross Wilson. Photo: Kevin MacKinnon

Wilson accelerates out of the start gate.

Ross Wilson

Ed Veal and Lowell Taylor celebrate a personal best time on the tandem.

Taylor and Veal full flight.

Veal and Taylor's supporters in the stands mid-Friday.

Tristen Chernove. Photo: Kevin MacKinnon

Tristen Chernove in the blocks.

Chernove's rival, Alexandre Leaute

Para-Track Cycling World Championships

Lowell Taylor and Ed Veal's tandem track bike.

Veal settling in pre-race.

Lowell Taylor getting in the zone.

The New Zealand team passes the British duo on their way to a tandem world record on Friday.