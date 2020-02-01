Silver for Chernove and another world record for O’Brien at Para-Cycling Track World Championships

A second exciting, and successful day of racing brought more world records and more Para-Cycling Track World Championships medals to Canada at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre.

Silvers for Chernove in Omnium showdown

Tristen Chernove of Cranbrook, B.C. set two world record times on Day 2, which he spent locked in a heated battle with Alexandre Leaute of France for the Omniom title. First, in the men’s C4 1000 metre time trial, Chernove set a new record time of 1:12.231. Leaute followed, going one faster to re-set the world record and push Chernove to silver.

Chernove set another record later of Friday, this time in the Flying 200 metre race. His time of 12.141 beat the previous world record but, again, was beat by Leaute, leaving Chernove in second. Through three races of the four-event Omnium, Chernove sits in the silver-medal position trailing his French rival by 10 points.

RELATED: Team Canada on why they’re excited for the Milton Para-cycling Track World Championships.

“I broke the world record in both events but it wasn’t enough because Alexandre is going really fast,” said Chernove. “I have to settle for being second going into Day 3 of the Omnium, but it was a much better day than [Day 1], so I’m going to take the positives out of it. It feels good and it’s humbling to see how far the level of the C2 category has just rocketed up.”

O’Brien continues to break world record’s

A second day of Para-Track competition brought a second world record for Canadian Kate O’Brien. On the opening day of competition, O’Brien set a 500 metre time trial world record on her way to winning gold in the women’s C4 category. Friday, the Canadian followed that up by smashing the Flying 200 metre record by a massive 1.438 seconds. Her time of 11.519 seconds delivered her second win in as many days.

RELATED: Kate O’Brien’s journey from able-bodied Olympian to the Para-cycling Track World Championships

Bronze for Wilson

Finally, Ross Wilson of Sherwood Park, Alta. delivered one more medal for Canada. In the men’s C1 category, he set a personal best time in the Flyiing 200 metre event. His 13.114 second sprint was good for third.

Lowell Taylor, from Lethbridge, Alta raced the 4000 metre individual pursuit tandem with Ed Veal of Queensville, Ont. The do finished in the top 7, with a new personal best time of 4:19.

2020 Para-Cycling Track World Championships: Day 2 Gallery

Photography by Kevin MacKinnon