Paracyclist seriously injured in Alaska Highway collision near Whitehorse

A well-known para-athlete is recovering in hospital after being struck by a driver while training on the Alaska Highway in Whitehorse late Saturday.

Darryl Tait, a multi-disciplined athlete and longtime accessibility advocate, was using a hand-cycle around 10 p.m. near Philmar RV Centre when he was hit from behind. He told CBC News he had started his ride late due to high winds and was travelling south on the highway shoulder when he was suddenly “smoked” by a passing motorist. As well as road racing and DH, Tait competes in a variety of adaptive sports, including bobsled and surf.

Multiple injuries

“I blacked out for a moment. I couldn’t hear anything, couldn’t see anything,” Tait said from his hospital bed to CBC. He added that his left arm remains paralyzed, and he also suffered broken ribs and a fractured vertebra.

Unable to reach his phone after the crash, Tait flagged down passing motorists using his one good arm. Emergency crews responded quickly, and he was transported to Whitehorse General Hospital.

Police say they are not treating the incident as a hit-and-run, but have not said whether a driver has been identified. Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage are asked to contact RCMP at 867-667-5555.

“On June 7 at 9:58 pm, Whitehorse RCMP responded to a complaint of a motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist near 91280 Alaska Highway, not far from Philmar RV Centre. The cyclist, who was injured, was transported to the hospital. During the investigation the RCMP closed the highway for a short time, then opened to alternating lanes of traffic for approximately 20 minutes, after which traffic resumed in both directions,” a statement read.

The crash comes just days before a memorial ride marking one year since cyclist Joe Morrison was killed in a separate collision on the same highway. That driver was later charged.

Steven Biss, president of the Cycling Association of Yukon, told the CBC that the highway remains dangerous for cyclists.

“There’s really no protection… You’re exposed,” he said.

Tait, who was paralyzed in a snowmobile crash in 2009, said the support from family and community is helping him through.

“I’m alive. I’m here,” he said. “That keeps me strong.”