Para cyclist suspended for 4 years for doping

On Wednesday, the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) revealed that para cycling athlete Tarek Dahab has been handed a four-year sanction due to an anti-doping rule violation. Dahab’s urine sample, taken out of competition on November 13, 2023, tested positive for testosterone, a banned anabolic agent.

“In response to the CCES’s notification of the adverse analytical finding, the athlete did not dispute the finding and requested a hearing to determine whether the proposed sanction period should be eliminated or reduced,” a statement read. “On February 12, 2024, Arbitrator Patrice Brunet confirmed the violation and imposed a four-year sanction. Following the arbitrator’s decision, Cycling Canada filed an appeal of the hearing decision. Arbitrator Carol Roberts denied the appeal and upheld the violation and four-year sanction, which ends on December 20, 2027.”

Throughout the sanction period, the athlete is prohibited from engaging in any capacity within any sport governed by the Canadian Anti-Doping Program (CADP) or the World Anti-Doping Code. This includes training with teammates.

Tarek Dahab, a former police officer in Montreal, began para cycling in early 2023. In 2017, Dahab suffered life-altering injuries from a car accident while cycling, requiring extensive surgeries on his neck and vertebrae.

In 2023 he raced at the world championships in Glasgow, Scotland. He just missed the podium in the men’s one kilometre final, finishing fourth. Daha also raced in the individual pursuit, scratch race, omnium, and team relay. He didn’t only race on the track, he also competed in the road race and time trial.