Paralympic champion and F1 driver Zanardi released from hospital after 18 months

Four time paralympic champion Alex Zanardi is making progress in his recovery. The former F1 driver and two-time CART champion is back at home, finally, after 18 long months in hospital in Italy.

A highly decorated cyclists and race car driver, Zanardi was seriously injured while hand cycling back in June 2020. The 55-year-old collided head on with a truck Obiettivo Tricolore, sustaining serious and life threatening injuries. That he has recovered this far is a testament to his strength and spirit.

Alex Zanardi’s wife, Daniela Zanardi, told motorsport.com her husband is making impressive progress in his strength and a return home is a major milestone in his recovery.

“An important step was that Alex was able to leave hospital a few weeks ago and is back at home with us now. We had to wait very long for this and are very happy that it was possible now, even if there are still temporary stays in special clinics planned for the future to carry out special rehabilitation measures on site,”