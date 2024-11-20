Paris to Ancaster to be part of UCI Gravel World Series in 2025

One of the longest-running gravel races, Paris to Ancaster, will be part of the UCI Gravel World Series in 2025. Drawing inspiration from Paris-Roubaix, the Paris to Ancaster race in Ontario has been held since 1994, taking riders through some of the toughest farm lanes, trails, and gravel roads available.

The 2025 edition will take place on April 27. In 2023, the race, known by many as P2A, was the host of the first-ever Canadian national gravel championships. As part of the 2025 gravel racing season, the P2A will be an important event for gravel riders in Canada.

The UCI Gravel World Series will grow in 2025, adding 15 new races for a total of 34 events. The format will remain the same, with both licensed and unlicensed riders having the opportunity to qualify for the gravel world championships by finishing in the top 25 per cent of their category.

The 2025 UCI Gravel World Series consists of the following events:

Oct. 13, 2024 – UEC European gravel championships, Asiago, Italy

Oct. 27, 2024 – Gravelista, Seymour, Australia

Feb. 15, 2025 – Castellon Gravel Race, Castellon, Spain

Mar. 9, 2025 – Gravel Brazil, Camboriu, Brazil

Mar. 23, 2025 – Turnhout Gravel, Turnhout, Belgium

Mar. 29, 2025 – 114 Gravel Race, Elvas, Portugal

Apr. 6, 2025 – Worthersee Gravel, Velden am Worthersee, Austria

Apr. 20, 2025 – Monaco Gravel Race, Monaco

Apr. 25, 2025 – Giro Sardegna Gravel, Siniscola, Italy

Apr. 26, 2025 – Highlands Gravel Classic, Fayetteville-Goshen, United States

Apr. 27, 2025 – Paris to Ancaster, Paris, Canada

May 3, 2025 – The Ceder, Cederberg, South Africa

May 10, 2025 – The Devils Cardigan, Derby, Tasmania, Australia

May 11, 2025 – Gravel Fondo Limburg, Valkenburg, Netherlands

May 17, 2025 – Seven, Nannup, Western Australia, Australia

May 17, 2025 – The Gralloch, Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland

May 31, 2025 – 3RIDES Gravel Race, Aachen, Germany

Jun. 7, 2025 – Gravel Adventure, Szklarska Poreba – Jakuszyce, Poland

Jun. 14, 2025 – Gravel Challenge Blaavands Huk, Blaavands, Denmark

Jun. 14, 2025 – Safari Gravel Race, Hell’s Gate, Naivasha, Kenya

Jun. 15, 2025 – Wish One Millau Grands Causses, Millau, France

Jun. 21, 2025 – Eislek Gravel Luxembourg, Vianden, Luxembourg

Jun. 28, 2025 – Gravel Suisse, Villars, Switzerland

Jul. 6, 2025 – Hegau Gravel Festival, Singen, Germany

Jul. 12, 2025 – Gravel One Fifty, Peize, Netherlands

Aug. 16, 2025 – Gravel Grit ’n Grind, Halmstad, Sweden

Aug. 23, 2025 – Monsterrando, Fubine, Italy

Aug. 23, 2025 – Khomas100, Windhoek, Namibia

Sep. 6-7, 2025 – Graean Cymru, Llyn Brenig, Wales

Sep. 13, 2025 – Mammoth TUFF, Mammoth Lakes, California, United States

Sep. 13, 2025 – 66 Degrés Sud – Le Gravel, Les Angles, France

Sep. 20, 2025 – Sea Otter Europe Girona, Girona, Spain

Oct. 5, 2025 – Legacy Gravel, Vlaams-Brabant, Belgium

Oct. 5, 2025 – UCI Gravel World Championship, Nice, France.