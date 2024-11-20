Paris to Ancaster to be part of UCI Gravel World Series in 2025
The long-running gravel race will be the only Canadian stop in the series
One of the longest-running gravel races, Paris to Ancaster, will be part of the UCI Gravel World Series in 2025. Drawing inspiration from Paris-Roubaix, the Paris to Ancaster race in Ontario has been held since 1994, taking riders through some of the toughest farm lanes, trails, and gravel roads available.
The 2025 edition will take place on April 27. In 2023, the race, known by many as P2A, was the host of the first-ever Canadian national gravel championships. As part of the 2025 gravel racing season, the P2A will be an important event for gravel riders in Canada.
The UCI Gravel World Series will grow in 2025, adding 15 new races for a total of 34 events. The format will remain the same, with both licensed and unlicensed riders having the opportunity to qualify for the gravel world championships by finishing in the top 25 per cent of their category.
The 2025 UCI Gravel World Series consists of the following events:
Oct. 13, 2024 – UEC European gravel championships, Asiago, Italy
Oct. 27, 2024 – Gravelista, Seymour, Australia
Feb. 15, 2025 – Castellon Gravel Race, Castellon, Spain
Mar. 9, 2025 – Gravel Brazil, Camboriu, Brazil
Mar. 23, 2025 – Turnhout Gravel, Turnhout, Belgium
Mar. 29, 2025 – 114 Gravel Race, Elvas, Portugal
Apr. 6, 2025 – Worthersee Gravel, Velden am Worthersee, Austria
Apr. 20, 2025 – Monaco Gravel Race, Monaco
Apr. 25, 2025 – Giro Sardegna Gravel, Siniscola, Italy
Apr. 26, 2025 – Highlands Gravel Classic, Fayetteville-Goshen, United States
Apr. 27, 2025 – Paris to Ancaster, Paris, Canada
May 3, 2025 – The Ceder, Cederberg, South Africa
May 10, 2025 – The Devils Cardigan, Derby, Tasmania, Australia
May 11, 2025 – Gravel Fondo Limburg, Valkenburg, Netherlands
May 17, 2025 – Seven, Nannup, Western Australia, Australia
May 17, 2025 – The Gralloch, Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland
May 31, 2025 – 3RIDES Gravel Race, Aachen, Germany
Jun. 7, 2025 – Gravel Adventure, Szklarska Poreba – Jakuszyce, Poland
Jun. 14, 2025 – Gravel Challenge Blaavands Huk, Blaavands, Denmark
Jun. 14, 2025 – Safari Gravel Race, Hell’s Gate, Naivasha, Kenya
Jun. 15, 2025 – Wish One Millau Grands Causses, Millau, France
Jun. 21, 2025 – Eislek Gravel Luxembourg, Vianden, Luxembourg
Jun. 28, 2025 – Gravel Suisse, Villars, Switzerland
Jul. 6, 2025 – Hegau Gravel Festival, Singen, Germany
Jul. 12, 2025 – Gravel One Fifty, Peize, Netherlands
Aug. 16, 2025 – Gravel Grit ’n Grind, Halmstad, Sweden
Aug. 23, 2025 – Monsterrando, Fubine, Italy
Aug. 23, 2025 – Khomas100, Windhoek, Namibia
Sep. 6-7, 2025 – Graean Cymru, Llyn Brenig, Wales
Sep. 13, 2025 – Mammoth TUFF, Mammoth Lakes, California, United States
Sep. 13, 2025 – 66 Degrés Sud – Le Gravel, Les Angles, France
Sep. 20, 2025 – Sea Otter Europe Girona, Girona, Spain
Oct. 5, 2025 – Legacy Gravel, Vlaams-Brabant, Belgium
Oct. 5, 2025 – UCI Gravel World Championship, Nice, France.