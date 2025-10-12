Paris–Tours: Last dance for the fastmen as gravel tests loom

While the elite men duke it out at the 2025 UCI gravel worlds in the Netherlands–another group of pros willbe doing something similar France.

Paris–Tours closes out the major one-day calendar on Sunday, offering one final battlefield for riders chasing a late-season statement. Long known as the “Sprinters’ Classic,” the French race has shifted identity in recent years, trading pure tarmac for vineyard paths and gravel sectors that punish poor positioning and reward grit. It may no longer start in Paris—beginning instead in Chartres—but tradition remains intact: over 200 kilometres of tension, crosswinds, attacks and the constant gamble between breakaways and a reduced-bunch sprint.

No longer a straightforward sprinter’s race

First run in 1896, Paris–Tours has crowned legends such as Erik Zabel or Philippe Gilbert.

This year’s route spans 212.5 km, with the first 145 km steady and largely uneventful. The race detonates late: 10 gravel sectors totalling 9.6 km, woven between short, sharp climbs—some paved, some loose and treacherous. Mechanical luck, timing and nerve count as much as raw legs.

The final 8 km flatten into Tours, teasing a regrouping sprint. But recent editions prove nothing is guaranteed—late attackers have just as much chance to steal it.

Look for Arnaud De Lie, who thrives in chaotic finales and powerful sprints; Søren Wærenskjold, known for his diesel-like strength and fast finish. Ben Turner could figure in the finale too. With the new format, the race is definitely waaaaay more exciting to watch, that’s for sure. It’s not just a boring finale with a bunch sprint.

The race is being broadcast on Flobikes.com starting at 9:00 EDT. If you really need a fix of off-road racing, you can swap back and forth from the action in Holland too! It is being broadcast on Flo as well. As always, check back here on Canadian Cycling Magazine for a full report.

