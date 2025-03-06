Patrick Lefevere hospitalized after health scare

Former Soudal Quick-Step manager Patrick Lefevere spent a night in the hospital after becoming ill at a restaurant. Following additional tests, he was discharged and allowed to return home today.

Lefevere, 70, was dining on Wednesday evening when a sudden drop in blood pressure caused him to feel unwell. Although he stayed conscious, he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, according to Wielerflits.

On X, the Soudal – QuickStep team posted about it. “After feeling unwell yesterday evening, Patrick Lefevere was taken to hospital in Gent, where he spent the night under medical examination. This morning, Patrick is feeling well and the team wishes him a speedy recovery and hopes to welcome him soon at one of the races. We kindly ask that you respect Patrick’s privacy at this time.

Lefevere, the team’s founder and long-time CEO, stepped down at the end of 2024.

The outspoken Belgian founded the team in 2003. He built it into one of the most successful in professional cycling, with nearly 1,000 wins. Those included 22 Monument classics, a Grand Tour, and numerous stage victories.

Lefevere’s career, however, wasn’t without its controversies, particularly his comments about riders, including Julian Alaphilippe. After a long career with Soudal Quick-Step, Alaphilippe left the team to join Tudor Pro Cycling.

After the news of his French rider leaving, he spoke to Belgian media. “As in any relationship, we have had our ups and downs, but I’m glad we had another good talk. A few weeks ago, he visited Wevelgem, and we were able to talk one-on-one. We are leaving with a positive feeling,” Lefevere said to Het Laatste Nieuws. “And I certainly am. I think he is too. So, I think his heart is still with us.”

The multiple world champion spent his entire career under Lefevere.

“Julian is a really good guy. I have been tough on him, but I can also say that I have done a lot for him, including privately, when his dad died and so on,” he said. “That’s why I’m glad our relationship remains cordial.”

On Thursday, he said he was feeling better on X. “Thank you for all the kind messages and support! I’m feeling much better and happy to be leaving the hospital tonight,” he posted.