Paula Findlay Athlete of the Month after historic cycling/ tri weekend double

Even though she’s decided to pull out of the T100 London event in a few weeks (“no drama” – she just needs a break and wants to prepare for her upcoming wedding to Eric Lagerstrom, she posted on Instagram), the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) has recognized Canadian Paula Findlay’s incredible double victory in Quebec last month and named her the June PTO Athlete of the Month.

Time trial queen of Canada

Findlay won her third straight national time trial title on June 21, in St. Georges, Que., then drove to Mont-Tremblant, where two days later she won Ironman 70.3 Mont-Tremblant in impressive fashion.

Her weekend was complicated when her bike was lost in transit on the way to Montreal, but she got it just hours before the time trial and was able to compete in the event. She bounced back from the turmoil to produce the highest power numbers she’s ever held for the distance.

She followed that up with another dominant bike performance in the pouring rain in Mont-Tremblant and an eventual four-minute win over fellow Canadian Tamara Jewett.

Findlay FTW

A panel of triathlon media including Triathlon Magazine, Global Triathlon Network (GTN), Tri-Mag.de & Triathlete voted on their 1, 2, 3 from a four-athlete shortlist – awarding 3 points for #1, 2 pts for #2 and 1 pt for #3. Triathlon fans also voted via the PTO social media handles.