Pauline Ferrand-Prévot gives Rwanda worlds update

French star Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has reversed course and will compete at the upcoming UCI road world championships in Rwanda. The winner of this year’s Tour de France Femmes was named in the French selection that was unveiled Monday by national coach Paul Brousse, and she has now confirmed her participation herself.

Was unsure earlier in year

The 32-year-old had previously ruled herself out, citing fatigue and a desire to scale back after a demanding Olympic cycle. “At the beginning of the season, I had decided not to participate … I really didn’t want to relive the physical and mental exhaustion of last year,” she explained on Instagram.

But circumstances shifted. Ferrand-Prévot noted she raced less in 2025 and faced less pressure around the Tour than she did around the Games. That has left her feeling fresh enough to return to the global stage. “No year is the same. I feel ready to give my best again — in a sensible and thoughtful way,” she said.

The French line-up includes Léa Curinier, Cédric Kerbaol, Juliette Labous, Marie Le Net, Évita Muzic and Maëva Squiban, as confirmed by L’Équipe. Ferrand-Prévot, last wore the (road) rainbow jersey in 2014. She will be chasing a second road world title on September 27 in Kigali.

Her packed late-season calendar also features the European championships a week later and the gravel world championships in The Netherlands in October.

In her first year back on the road, PFP has certainly made a mark. A win at Paris Roubaix, and a dominant victory at the Tour de France Femmes definitely means she is a strong favourite for (another) rainbow jersey. She is also backed by a very strong French squad.

The news comes amid many other stars and teams deciding to opt out of the race in Rwanda–the first ever world championships in Africa.