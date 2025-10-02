Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt gives surprise season update

Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt will not take part in Saturday’s European championships road race in France after falling ill following her trip to Rwanda. The French rider, winner of this year’s Tour de France Femmes, has also ended her season, according to L’Équipe.

Ferrand-Prévôt began experiencing stomach issues and fever overnight Tuesday into Wednesday after arriving home from Kigali. She underwent hospital tests the next morning, and her withdrawal was confirmed soon after.

France’s national team also lost Maëva Squiban, who has been unwell since the world championships road race. Their places will be filled by Dilyxine Miermont and Célia Le Mouel.

“It changes things because we lose two important cards to play,” French coach Paul Brousse told L’Équipe. He noted that both riders had already been weakened during the worlds: “When you look back, Pauline was already diminished on Saturday, and Maëva wasn’t at her level either.”

Brousse said the team will rework its strategy ahead of the weekend, pointing to Juliette Labous, Cédrine Kerbaol, and Évita Muzic as key riders to watch. Labous, he added, showed strong form by finishing sixth in Tuesday’s time trial.

As for the illnesses, Brousse said the causes remain unclear. “It can be multifactorial,” he said, noting that France had cooks, a nutritionist, and strict sanitary measures in place. “Other nations were affected too.”

Back in August PFP changed her mind about going to the Rwanda worlds. She initially said she’d skip the first UCI road world championships in Africa. Then, she said she was going. After an incredible win at the TdFF she was definitely a favourite for the world title. Still, she was cagey about her chances, saying that she’d be content with any result–and a win would be a bonus. Ultimately, Sherbrooke Que.’s Magdeleine Vallières took an incredible win, with PFP finishing 16th.