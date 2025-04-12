Pauline Ferrand-Prévot pounces to Paris-Roubaix victory

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, 2014 road world champion and current Olympic Games mountain bike champion, soloed to victory in Saturday’s 5th Paris-Roubaix Femmes, the first French winner. It was Visma-Lease a Bike’s first 2025 WorldTour triumph. Ferrand-Prévot, having returned to road racing for the first time since 2020, saw her boyfriend Dylan van Baarle win the men’s edition in 2022. Alison Jackson was in the front action all day and placed fifth, while her Italian teammate Letizia Borghesi was runner-up.

Last Season

Lotte Kopecky beat Elisa Balsamo, Pfeiffer Georgi, Marianne Vos and Amber Kraak in a Roubaix Velodrome sprint. Former champion Amber Jackson, stymied by crashes, was the top Canadian. The 2022 victor Elisa Longo Borghini was out of the race after crashing in the Tour of Flanders.

The Course

The women’s race included 17 sectors of pavé in 148.5 km, the first arriving at the 65-km mark. Although the five-star Trouée d’Arenberg wasn’t included, two others, 3-km Mons-en-Pévèle and 2.1-km Carrefour de l’Arbre, would challenge the field. The race would reach its climax in the famous Roubaix Velodrome.

The Canadian contingent was 2023 winner Jackson, Alexandra Volstad, Maggie Coles-Lyster, Olivia Baril and Florence Normand. Jackson was top Canadian in both Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders.

The first cobbles, **** Hornaing à Wandignies, didn’t arrive until the 66 km mark. By that point there was a breakaway duo 2:40 up the road. That longest sector of pavé thinned out the peloton. Lidl-Trek, riding for Balsamo, kept leading the bunch on *** Warlaing à Brillon. Their veteran campaigner Ellen van Dijk attacked before **** Tilloy à Sars-et-Rosières and linked up with 62 km to go.

The cobbles and echelons had streamlined the peloton to 30 riders, with Jackson intact. On **** Auchy-lez-Orchies à Bersée, which preceded ***** Mons-en-Pévèle , a crash at the very beginning created chaos that inspired Kopecky to attack with teammate Lorena Wiebes and Vos, grabbing van Dijk. Jackson chased with a few others.

Jackson made it over with four others to create an octet. On Mons-en-Pévèle Kopecky attacked and Vos made it over to her. Chloé Dygert sewed it up but now there were six leading. Kopecky kept trying to escape as the 14-strong chase containing Balsamo and Ferrand-Prévot edged closer.

The Balsamo group made the junction. Both Jackson and Borghesi made accelerations at the front inside 40 km to race.

On the way to *** Cysoing à Bourghelles Balsamo and van Dijk’s Lidl-Trek teammate Emma Norsgard flew the coop, the Dane piling up a 36-second lead with 26 km remaining. Ferrand-Prévot bridged over before **** Camphin-en-Pévèle. It was up to SD-Worx, Canyon-SRAM, FDJ-Suez and others to pursue the duo. On Camphin-en-Pévèle Ferrand-Prévot dropped Norsgard.

The final five-star sector was Carrefour de l’Arbre. The French rider’s growing gap set the alarm bells ringing. The main chase split and Jackson was in the first part. Kopecky couldn’t hang on to the chase group. Ferrand-Prévot took almost a minute’s lead into the velodrome, which erupted into cheers. A butterfly followed her over the finish line.

The WorldTour continues next Sunday at Amstel Gold Race, the first of the Ardennes Classics—the Cauberg is back in the final lap.

2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes

1) Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France/Visma-LAB) 3:40:07

2) Letizia Borghesi (Italy/EF Education-Oatly) +0:58

3) Lorena Wiebes (The Netherlands/SD Worx-ProTime) +1:01

5) Alison Jackson (Canada/EF Education-Oatly) s.t.