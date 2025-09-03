Pedro Delgado adds fuel to the Ayuso fire

Amid the fierce battle for La Vuelta’s red jersey, an off-bike controversy has stolen the spotlight: Juan Ayuso’s public fallout with UAE Team Emirates. Despite being under contract until 2028, the team confirmed this week that Ayuso will leave at the end of the season — a move that surprised many and ignited a wave of reactions, none more vocal than that of the rider himself.

“They want to damage my image,” Ayuso said in a fiery statement before Tuesday’s stage. “It’s been one humiliation after another. This has been a dictatorship.” The 22-year-old, who has already won a stage in this Vuelta, did not hold back — even after team boss Joxean Matxin publicly extended an olive branch. Ayuso’s comments raised eyebrows on Cycling Twitter™. (Since Ayuso had reportedly been pushing for an exit for over a year.)

Now, a Spanish cycling legend has weighed in on the controversy: Pedro Delgado. The Spaniard, who won the Tour de France once and Vuelta twice, is now a commentator for RTVE. Delgado expressed confusion at the rider’s handling of the situation.

“Honestly, I don’t get it,” he said, as reported by Marca. “Ayuso wanted to leave, and now he’s free to go. So what’s with the outburst? If you’ve already achieved what you wanted, why throw more fuel on the fire?”

Delgado recalled that Ayuso had other teams interested in him–teams like Bora and Astana last year but stayed put due to contractual obligations. With the help of his new agent, Giuseppe Lombardi, he has now secured his release. From Delgado’s point of view, that should have been the end of the story.

“He didn’t get out then, but now he has. Emirates didn’t have to let him go, yet they did. That should be good news. I don’t see why he’s still so angry,” he added.

Carlos de Andrés, Delgado’s broadcast partner, said the same thing. “He could’ve waited until next season to share his side. But today, it seemed like he came out already planning to vent.”

Ayuso is expected to join Lidl-Trek in 2026, but with over a week of racing still left and João Almeida in the hunt for overall victory, questions remain about how Ayuso will fit into the UAE team’s plans for the remainder of the Vuelta.