Peeling back a few layers of Trek’s latest sustainability report

Trek’s first sustainability report in 2021 marked the beginning of a critical journey—an honest look at its environmental impact and a roadmap for meaningful change. But how do you go about changing something so complicated and collosal? Well first, you identify what your current greenhouse gas emissions are. Then you try to change them. Recently, Trek Canada released the 2024 sustainability report. Here are some of the more significant parts of that doc.

Scope 3

Trek has broken down its environmental impact by calculating how much each step of its manufacturing process releases CO₂ into the atmosphere. It’s divided its operations in what it calls Scope 1, 2 and 3 categories. Scope 1 includes things like waste disposal and fuel used by company vehicles. For Trek, this accounted to about 2.8 per cent of its global emissions. Scope 2 includes things like how green the electricity it purchases is. For Trek, this amounted to about 1.8 per cent of emissions. The real kicker for a manufacturer like Trek is Scope 3. This is purchased goods—things such as raw materials, components and finished products. It includes distribution and transportation. And it includes upstream emissions from extraction and refinement of materials. For Trek, this is where the bulk of its emissions come from. It accounts for 95.4 per cent of its CO₂.

Low-impact aluminum

In 2021, Trek’s emissions audit identified aluminum production as the leading contributor to its Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions. The issue stemmed from aluminum manufactured in facilities powered by fossil fuels—a standard across the bike industry and beyond. However, when aluminum is produced using renewable energy, emissions drop significantly. To address this, Trek launched a supplier outreach program, asking critical questions that it hadn’t explored before. This effort provided a clearer picture of its supply chain and identified opportunities for improvement.

As a cornerstone of its carbon reduction strategy, Trek introduced a new aluminum sourcing policy. This policy sets strict criteria for suppliers, ensuring they are equally committed to lowering emissions.

Trek’s efforts have already led to tangible results—the first low-impact aluminum Trek bikes are now available at retailers.

And according to Trek, this move to low-impact aluminum is decreasing the emissions created by the manufacture of a bicycle by as much as 70 per cent.

That’s not all

While changing the company’s sources of aluminum is having a major impact on the bikes it manufactures, Trek isn’t stopping there. It’s looking at every aspect of its greenhouse gas emissions. Throughout the past couple of years, the company has eliminated single-use plastics from packaging. That took away 272,000 kg of single-use plastic. Trek is figuring out how to reduce emissions from shipping and hopes to be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

Coming to Canada

Trek has a couple programs that aren’t in Canada yet, but are coming soon. It’s managed to pull off that expansion before: its Call to Recycle ebike battery program, which started in U.S. retailers has now expanded to all IBDs in both countries.

While not yet in Canada, Trek’s tire recycling program is having great success in the U.S. (50 per cent of Trek’s business). In late 2023, Trek launched a tire recycling program at select retail stores, partnering with Liberty Tire Recycling to repurpose old tires into sustainable products. As of November 2024, all Trek-owned stores in the U.S. serve as recycling centres. Trek aims to inspire industry-wide adoption of tire-recycling solutions. It hopes to implement the program in Canada soon as it did with Call to Recycle.

Another initiative Trek hopes to grow in Canada is NICA: the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. This is the governing body for middle and high school mountain biking programs across the United States. Founded in 2009 with a single league in California, NICA has since expanded to 32 leagues and 962 teams, supporting more than 38,000 student-athletes and coaches. The organization emphasizes fun, inclusivity, equity, respect and community, creating a welcoming environment for young riders. With pilot programs in Australia and Canada, NICA is set to grow globally. By introducing youth to cycling, the program promotes health, teamwork and lifelong participation in the sport, benefiting both communities and the environment.

Since 2021, the Trek Trails Foundation has been developing trail networks to conserve land and promote outdoor access. What started locally has now expanded to nine locations across the U.S., with more to come. This initiative aligns with Trek’s broader mission: more bikes, more access and lasting environmental stewardship for future generations of riders. And the foundation isn’t exclusive to the U.S. Hopefully, we’ll see a Trek Trails Foundation project in Canada soon.

What’s next?

Trek’s ambitious goals are admirable. It’s committed to reducing the carbon footprint of every bike it produces and is working to achieve its 2032 emissions reduction goal by 2027. Meeting this target means cutting emissions per bike model by roughly 50 per cent.

The next sustainability report is expected in 2026.

Bottom line

It’s easy to be skeptical about a corporation and its environmental claims. There are simply too many examples of greenwashing. Trek’s intentions appear pure. Its goals for 2032 are ambitious, but it’s having successes in Canada and worldwide. Low-impact aluminum is already in production, with emissions reductions expected to accelerate in 2025. Packaging improvements continue to eliminate hundreds of thousands of kilograms of single-use plastic annually. Stronger regulations worldwide are pushing industries toward cleaner practices. Trek’s initiative in making this part of its business mandate puts it ahead of the curve. And like it says in its report, “We want other companies—not just in the bike industry—to learn from our process and eventually surpass us in lowering emissions.”

It’s a lofty goal. And one that is worth shooting for.