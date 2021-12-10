Peloton just had the worst product placement imaginable in the new Sex and the City show

The Sex and the City reboot, And just like that was released on Thursday and it’s ended up being a big pain in the tuchus for the popular exercise company, Peloton. Something happened in the show that was so bad for the them, it actually caused the fitness company’s stock price to drop.

Spoilers ahead, as they say.

The home stationary bike is a big part of episode one in the HBO Max show, but not necessarily in such a positive light. Right at the end of the show, Mr. Big (Chris Noth) has a heart attack after having finished his workout on, yup, a Peloton. The show brought back most (but not all) of its cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Canadian Kim Cattrall did not come back for the reboot.

Peloton was quick to react to the news. In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventive cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council said that, “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle—including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks—and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6.”

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death,” the physician said. “Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

By 11:53 a.m. EST on Thursday, shares in Peloton Interactive dropped to 8.2 per cent on the Nasdaq. The drop continued Thursday, closing at 40.7, a drop of 11.35 percent.

If only they could hire Samantha to do some PR for them. Oh yeah. They can’t.