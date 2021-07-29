Peter Sagan and Pascal Ackermann to leave Bora-Hansgrohe

After five seasons with Bora-Hansgrohe, Slovakian Peter Sagan will be moving on from the German WorldTour squad in 2022, the team announced on Thursday. Sagan has scored 38 wins for Bora-Hansgrohe since 2017 including Paris-Roubaix and the last of his world championships. Pascal Ackermann also leaves after five years and 35 wins over four seasons, most of those victories in the WorldTour.

Ralph Denk, team manager, said, “I would firstly like to say that both riders are important parts of our team and we have been able to celebrate many successes together over the past years. For this, I am grateful.

Sagan posted a grateful acknowledgement to Bora-Hansgrohe in confirming that he wouldn’t be renewing his contract. He said, “I would like to express my appreciation to Ralph Denk, Willi Bruckbauer, the team sponsors, all my teammates, and the entire staff of BORA-hansgrohe for their support and their confidence in me during these five seasons. We have achieved so many things and even in difficult times, we stuck together. I think that we weren’t just teammates, we were part of a big family.”

A cycle is closing in my professional careerhttps://t.co/p3Xq1lBAoM — Peter Sagan (@petosagan) July 29, 2021

Sagan’s name has been connected with ProTeam outfit Team TotalEnergies.

Sagan has raced for WorldTour teams Cannondale and Tinkoff-Saxo, where he won two world championships and the Tour of Flanders.

Ackermann jumped up the to WorldTour from Continental team Rad-Net Rose at the age of 22. In 2019 he claimed the Giro d’Italia’s points jersey with two stage wins.

Bora-Hansgrohe is fifth ranked in the WorldTour right now and will have Felix Grosschartner, Wilco Kelderman, Patrick Konrad, Emanuel Buchmann and Max Schachmann back next year.