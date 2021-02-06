Peter Sagan tests positive for coronavirus

Peter Sagan’s Gran Canaria training camp ended with an unpleasant surprise. The three-time world champion and two teammates tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sagan, his brother Juraj and Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Eric Baska are all in quarantine after returning positive PCR tests. The trio were tested on January 29 as part of the process to fly home. All three tested positive for COVID-19. The team reports the three riders are experiencing mild symptoms at this time.

Sagan shared that all three entered quarantine as soon as they received news of their results.

“Peter, Erik and Juraj tested positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus several times via independent PCR tests. All three are exhibiting mild, general symptoms of illness and at this time are able to remain in domestic quarantine in accordance with state guidelines until they recover,” shared Bora-Hansgrohe’s team doctor, Christopher Edler in a team statement. “There remains close communication with the medical team. Once quarantine has been completed, further comprehensive medical evaluations are planned.”

The training camp was in preparation for the start of Sagan’s 2021 season.

Peter Sagan’s full statement:

“For a few weeks now, my brother Juraj, our teammate Erik Baska, and I have been training in Gran Canaria. On January 29th, we had a PCR test done in a local laboratory in order to be able to fly back home. Unfortunately, the results weren’t what we would have hoped for and all three of us tested positive for Covid-19.

We are all feeling well but, obviously, since that day, we have remained in quarantine. From the moment we received the positive test results, we have had the full support of the team and I’d like to thank our manager Ralph Denk and our medical department for this. Although we are thousands of kilometres away and in isolation, we always felt as if we were right next to them.

We are kept under continuous remote supervision and will remain here for as long as required. Hopefully, our next test results will be negative so that we can resume our normal training schedule as soon as possible.”