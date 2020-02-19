Peter Sagan denies involvement in cryptocurrency scam

Three time world champion Peter Sagan issued a public statement on Wednesday denying any involvement in an online cryptocurrency scam after his phony endorsement was found in a bogus web newspaper.

“I categorically deny having any involvement, in any form, in what is mentioned in this article,” Sagan said on Twitter.

I categorically deny having any involvement, in any form, in what is mentioned in this article. I have never been in contact with any of the persons or companies mentioned and any allegation to the contrary is false. https://t.co/3togFYhKZ8 — Peter Sagan (@petosagan) February 18, 2020

A Slovakian-language article includes a transcript of a sham TV interview wherein Sagan says he invested C$2.1 million in the automatic cryptocurrency trading program and quotes him as saying, “You may doubt it, because it sounds good enough to be possible.”

Cryptocurrency scams fleeced people for C$5.3 billion in 2019 alone. Often fake celebrity endorsements help to honey the trap. The fugazi-Sagan article claimed that the trading program could “make a millionaire out of anyone in 3 to 4 months.”

Sagan began his 2020 season with five top-6 placings in the Vuelta a San Juan Internacional in Argentina. He is next scheduled to take on Strade Bianche in March after a high-altitude training camp in Colombia.