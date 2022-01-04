Peter Sagan has COVID-19…again

Seems like Peter Sagan can’t catch a break in 2022, but he can definitely catch COVID-19. After a tumultuous 2021 which saw him get the virus a first time, as well as a DUI, it now appears that his winter prep is not going so great.

The Slovak professional road racer left the BORA-hansgrohe team for 2022, and is now riding with the French squad Team TotalEnergies. On Tuesday, the triple world champion tweeted that “My brother Juraj and I took Covid-19 tests which, unfortunately, came out positive. We have symptoms related to the virus and we are following the corresponding guidance set by the relevant authorities. I’ll keep you posted.”

In 2021, Sagan got into hot water after being pulled over for breaking a COVID-19 curfew. The Slovakian was fined $7100 by a Monaco court following an incident on April 25 when he was pulled over by police. At the time there was a curfew in effect and Sagan and his brother Juraj were driving home after midnight, well after the set time.

The altercation escalated when Sagan believed he would be forced to take the vaccine. Sagan contracted COVID-19 in February, and he was not advised to take the vaccine until three months following catching the virus. When the police tried to get him into the cruiser, the Slovakian became aggressive and punched one of the officers, injuring him. Additionally, Sagan has been fined $150 for breaking the curfew rules and will pay $2200 to the officer for the injuries.

Sagan and his brother will now quarantine, as per the local health protocol. Maybe watch out for him on Zwift?