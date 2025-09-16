Philadelphia Cycling Classic returns in 2026

The Philadelphia Cycling Classic, one of North America’s premier professional cycling races, is making its return on Aug. 30, 2026, with AmeriGas as its new title sponsor. The last edition was back in 2016.

At a City Hall news conference Tuesday, Mayor Cherelle Parker called the event “world-class” and said it belongs to the people of Philadelphia. “Whether you’re a cyclist, a neighbour, a business owner, or a fan, this event is for you, and it’s going to be extraordinary,” she said.

Former Mayor Michael Nutter, part of Race Street Partners—the group reviving the race—said the event is “Philadelphia’s race; it is the people’s race. We are beyond excited to be bringing it back in spectacular fashion for generations to come.”

Freddie Rodriguez, four-time U.S. Pro champion who won three titles in Philadelphia, described the course as one of the nation’s toughest.

“The Parkway feels like a stadium. There’s so much action for spectators, especially in tight areas like the 17 per cent grade climb up the Manayunk Wall. Philly is one of the select races in the U.S. that can truly call itself a classic,” he said.

The race will feature both men’s and women’s events, offering $75,000 in prize money each, and follows the original 14.4-mile circuit through iconic city landmarks, including the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Boathouse Row, and Strawberry Mansion.

It is just one of two 1.1 UCI one-day races in the U.S. next year.

The race has been held since 1985 and has gone by different names as sponsorship changed. Many of the top U.S. professionals—as well as riders from Europe and Canada—have competed. In 2002, national champion Mark Walters took the victory.