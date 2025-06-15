Philippe Jacob takes first UCI win on home soil at Tour de Beauce

Cannondale Echelon’s Philippe Jacob sprinted to his first career UCI victory Saturday, winning Stage 4 of the 37th Tour de Beauce in front of a home crowd in Quebec City.

The 21-year-old from Granby, surged to the win on Grande Allée, out-kicking New Zealand’s Ben Oliver (MitoQ) and American Sean Christian (Skyline) in a high-speed finale. The criterium spanned 70 km over 35 laps and was completed in 1 hour 32 minutes 3 seconds, with an average speed of 45.6 km/h.

“This is my first UCI victory — it’s crazy,” Jacob said at the finish. “I’m really happy. We’ve been racing in Beauce for three years, and I know this circuit well. I knew I had a chance today.”

Known for his sprinting ability, Jacob has previously won multiple rounds of the Mardis Cyclistes de Lachine and claimed the Baie-Saint-Paul criterium last month during the Grand Prix de Charlevoix. Last season, he narrowly missed a win at the Tour de Guadeloupe. This time, he delivered on a stage he had long targeted.

Jacob kept a low profile throughout the earlier stages, conserving energy for a finish he knew suited his strengths.

“I love taking corners quickly and I’m comfortable technically,” he said. “Positioning is key. I was on the second wheel at the last corner and just went from there.”

The Tour de Beauce wraps up Sunday in Saint-Georges with Stage 5 — a challenging circuit that will determine the overall winner of Canada’s oldest stage race.

Diego Andrés Camargo (Team Medellín – EPM) leads the GC over Italy’s Mattia Gaffuri (Swatt Club). Camargo’s 48-year-old teammate, Oscar Sevilla–a former WorldTour rider, sits third overall.

