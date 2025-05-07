Photos from the Giro d’Italia team presentation

In anticipation of the 108th Giro d’Italia’s start in Durrës, Albania on Friday, the teams were presented on Wednesday in capital Tiranë between flashes of Albanian traditional dress and non-traditional dance.

Of particular interest were the Canadians. Israel-Premier Tech could boast two of them, Derek Gee and Hugo Houle.

Tom Pidcock’s Q36.5 squad is one of this year’s wildcard teams. He’ll have Canadian Nickolas Zukowsky for company.

Every year the usually pink-clad EF Education-Easypost makes a kit change so as not to clash with the maglia rosa. Fo this edition, the team went all white.

On the comeback trail from wretched injuries suffered in a January 2022 training crash Egan Bernal has been unable to finish higher than 29th in three Grand Tours. The Colombian double champion hopes to improve from that, and his seventh in March’s Volta a Catalunya shows he’s on good form.

Like fellow 2025 entrants Carapaz, Nairo Quintana and Bernal, Primož Roglič has a maglia rosa in his trophy room. He is the favourite to take a second title.