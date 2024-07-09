Photos of Vlasovs’s broken bike are raising serious questions

Photos of Aleksandr Vlasov’s wrecked bicycle are making many question the motivation of his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team putting him back on his bike.

The Russian cyclist crashed with less than 50 km remaining, appearing visibly injured when he remounted. Concerned cycling fans questioned the decision to quickly return him to his bike on social media, noting his bloody elbow and ankle, and his apparent disorientation.

Eurosport commentator Orla Chennaoui was aghast that he remounted so quickly. “Tell me Vlasov has not just been put back on his bike when he couldn’t even stand straight. Tell me that didn’t just happen.”

Managed to finish stage but in pain

Despite his visible discomfort and the support of his mechanic urging him forward, he persisted on his bike. Remarkably, despite a fracture–which they obviously didn’t know at the time–he managed to finish 25th among the General Classification contenders in the pack.

Recently, Vlasov decided not to participate in the Paris Olympic Games as he would be focusing on the Tour de France. The 28-year-old was one of 14 Russian athletes approved by the IOC to compete in the Games under a neutral flag in France.

Geraint Thomas recounted the incident on the Watts Occurring podcast while chatting with teammate Laurens De Plus. “I was right next to him when that crash happened, I was on his right. It was on a normal road, on a descent, and it was very fast,” the former Tour winner said. “I went off the road to avoid his bike and some flying bottles. That was heavy, and I was surprised to see him back. He was puking up as well, he was being sick, wasn’t he?”

Should team have let him finish?

With photos of his mangled bike circulating on social media, the head of his team is coming under fire for some of his words after the stage. Speaking on the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe podcast, Ralph Denk seemed to underestimate the severity of his injuries. “On his head, where he was bleeding, as well as his elbow, I think these are minor things,” he said. “But I am concerned about his ankle. It will be examined more closely, because when he came back to the bus he was limping. It looked like a riding mistake as he crashed and lay in the ditch. Luckily, the ditch had lots of grass.”

Good to see Vlasov smiling, hope he heals soon.

Vlasov’s departure deals a significant blow to the German team, as he is one of GC leader Primož Roglič’s right-hand men at the Tour de France.

It was on Monday that his team posted the news on X. “Unfortunately, Aleks Vlasov will leave the Tour de France due to an ankle fracture. Heal up soon, Aleks,” the post read.