Pier-André Côté graduates to Israel – Premier Tech ProTeam

Gaspé’s Pier-André Côté is set to join Israel – Premier Tech’s ProTeam in 2025 after stepping up from the IPT Academy team on a two-year contract. He will become the sixth Canadian rider on the team next year.

The 27-year-old rider has had a solid 2024. Recently, he finished fifth overall at the CRO Race in Crotia.

“Pier-André has been an exceptional teammate all season and has stepped up to the ProTeam from the Academy on many occasions,” IPT general manager Kjell Carlström said. “His result at CRO Race was just another example of Pier-André stepping up and making the most of an opportunity given to him. There will be many more opportunities to come in the next two years, and I have no doubt Pier-André will excel in our ProTeam.”

Solid stage races in 2024

He’s also had some solid finishes in other stage races. He finished 10th place overall in the Baloise Belgium Tour and a fifth place in Druivenkoers – Overijse.

Côté is happy with his year, and stoked for the next two years on the ProTeam.

“The racing this year has been great,” Côté said. “I have done a good amount with the pros. It’s so motivating to be working towards a victory or a team performance with such great athletes. To be surrounded by top-level and all-around great guys is empowering, and it has allowed me to get the best out of myself.”

National champ

Back home, he took a maple leaf jersey, winning the TT at the Canadian championships in Beauce. He also rolled in with Michael Woods during the road race, where Rusty took his first national championship jersey.

“As soon as I joined the IPT Academy team for this season, I immediately felt at home,” he said. “It has been quite incredible really. The whole set-up is so professional, and I told myself that I simply could not miss this opportunity. I had to make sure it would happen, and I’m super excited to be joining the IPT ProTeam next year!”

A Grand Tour?

Looking ahead, Côté aims to develop his skills further and find his place within the team. “I have been surprising myself in all sorts of terrain lately, so I’m hoping I can keep going down this road and just become a better all-rounder,” he said. “I’m hoping I can bring my versatility into the classics and find success there. As far as a main goal for the next few years is concerned, if I had to narrow it down to just one, I would like to keep heading towards becoming the best bike racer I can possibly be. I’m confident this team has everything I could ever hope for to reach this goal. In a more specific manner, I would love to have an impact on a top performance in a big classic and start my first Grand Tour.”