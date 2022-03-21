Pier-André Côté wins GP Criquielion

Canadian Pier-André Côté took the first victory of the season for the Human Powered Health men’s team by winning the Grand Prix Criquielion, winning the sprint in a breakaway.

“It feels great, the team was so awesome today,” the 24-year-old said. “It’s even better knowing our first win of the year is a landmark for the whole squad.”

The team dominated the finale of the Belgian one-day race with Nickolas Zukowsky and Colin Joyce setting Côté up for the result at the end of eight laps around Lessines. In the finale, he put three seconds into the remaining breakaway duo in the sprint to the line.

“Zuke and Colin were flawless. It was so useful having Colin’s experience in this type of winning move situation on top of having Zuke’s fresh legs to make us feel confident in our ability to finish it off,” Côté said.

“We attacked one after the other, then a rider from Minerva went for a flyer with 700 metres to go. Zuke made sure I was within striking distance by chasing and then I just had to finish it off,” he added.