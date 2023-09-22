Pinarello launches Dogma X endurance bike

On Thursday, Pinarello unveiled a new endurance road bike, the Dogma X. It’s designed with a relaxed geometry and technical features aimed at achieving a balanced blend of performance and ride comfort. Featuring rear stays designed to absorb vibrations without sacrificing stiffness or adding excess frame weight, as well as increased tire clearance, this bike is built for riders who enjoy putting in the miles without compromising performance.

Since the Dogma X caters to everyday riders, its design is a little different from bikes built for professional riders in the WorldTour. While you may not be tackling a Grand Tour anytime soon, the bike offers a pleasurable ride experience but still keeping the responsiveness needed for chasing KOMs or riding with friends.

Endurance geometry

This bike features a more endurance geometry, striking a balance between high-performance capabilities and riding comfort. Compared to the race-oriented Dogma F, it offers a shorter reach (-3.9mm) and increased stack height (+15.4 mm). The bike’s overall shape does draw inspiration from the Dogma F, featuring an aerodynamically optimized front end. The Dogma X also has fairly long chainstays, at 422 mm, with the idea that it will help create a more stable ride.

But with the relaxed angles of the frame, it eliminates the need for riders to choose between an overly aggressive riding position or adding multiple spacers under their stems, which can affect bike handling during cornering, on switchbacks, or rougher roads.

Absorption

Regarding rough roads, Pinarello believes elastomers are unnecessary in an endurance bike. The Italian brand points to recent successes at Paris-Roubaix, where riders used 32 mm tires to win. With 35 mm tire clearance on the Dogma X, the idea is that wider tires will provide ample shock absorption when encountering rough asphalt or gravel. The absence of a suspension system in the frame keeps the bike compliant and lightweight. The Dogma X comes in at 950g for the frame, with the fork at 400 g.

The X-Stays, which are exactly like they sound, shaped like an ‘X,’ aim to reduce vibrations while increasing lateral stiffness. Sure, they look rather unique and neat, but there’s more to it than that. By employing specific carbon fiber patterns and thinner curved top stays, Pinarello expects to reduce vibrations and boost lateral stiffness, ultimately minimizing vibrations transmitted to the lower back. This again plays to Pinarello’s belief that suspension is not needed in endurance bikes, and the X-stays, combined with the wider tires, will give you the relief you need on long rides, without adding to the weight.

The Dogma X uses materials from the well-known Japanese carbon fiber company Toray, specifically T11 1km the same stuff as used on the Dogma F.

Technology

The Dogma X features the company’s TiCR technology (Total Internal Cable Routing) for cable integration when used with the company’s MOST handlebars and stems. Hidden cables not only provide a cleaner look but also save approximately 5 watts, Pinarello says.

It comes equipped an Onda fork and incorporates Pinarello’s familiar asymmetric frame design, as seen on its racing bikes. This design effectively counteracts unbalanced forces from the drivetrain side, optimizing overall bike performance.

The Dogma X will be available in Canada in October in four different colors: Xolar Black, Xolan Sun, Xolar Green, and Xolar Blue. The fr43 cm to 62 cm

Pinarello Dogma X frameset, $10,000

For Pinarello Dogma X complete bikes, contact your local dealer