Pinarello’s 2020 Dogma F12 spring collection is so hot right now

The Pinarello Dogma F12, built off the legacy of the F8 and F10, offers improved aerodynamics and structural refinements from the previous models. The F12 was designed simultaneously as two bikes, one with disc brakes and one with traditional brakes. Both bikes provide a drag reduction of 7.3 per cent and a saving of eight watts at 40km/h compared to the Dogma F10.

The Dogma F12, ridden by Team Ineos, propelled Egan Bernal into his Tour de France victory in 2019. Bernal’s bike colour was the same red to black fade of Ineos’ now signature jerseys. Hard-core Ineos fans, those who like a very subtle amount of colour, or any Star Wars entusiast who lean more towards the dark side of the force are able to buy the F12 in this colourway, but if black isn’t your colour, you’re in luck, as Pinarello has just announced three new colourways for March 2020.

RELATED: New Pinarello Dogma F12 is the Team Ineos GC-hunting machine

The colours are all available for the Dogma F12 and the Dogma F12 Disk, and bring a freshness to the F12 collection. While previous colourways featured white Pinarello logos, this spring collection sports eye-grabbing blue logos, that pop out against all three of the new shades.

Blue steel

The blue steel Dogma F12 is a carbon, not steel, bike. Much like Derek Zoolander’s signature “blue steel” modeling expression, the bike is stunning and will probably win you a modeling contract (or at least the hottest bike on the group ride award).

Sideral grey

Sideral, meaning of or relating to the stars, is not a common word. This shade of grey is also not very common, as it leaves just a tinge of colour on what would be an otherwise boring white bike. The subtle off-white aspect gives the bike dimension, and will probably leave it less dirty looking after a damp spring ride.

Venice blue

A true spring colour, this shade of blue has a weightlessness to it. The bike looks light and nimble winding through the streets, just like the canals of Venice.