Pink jersey del Toro makes powerful statement with Giro stage victory

He looked fragile on Tuesday, but on Wednesday, pink jersey Isaac del Toro made a strong statement by becoming the second Mexican to earn a Giro stage victory and extending his GC lead. Richard Carapaz jumped over Simon Yates into second place overall. Derek Gee came sixth and kept fourth place on GC.

The Course

The legendary Passo del Mortirolo distinguished Wednesday’s 17th stage, and a short, steep Cat. 3 peaked 10 km from the finish line in Bormio.

The GC Overnight

1) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) 61:31:56

2) Simon Yates (Great Britain/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:26

3) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/EF Education-Easypost) +0:31

4) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:31

5) Damiano Caruso (Italy/Bahrain-Victorious) +2:40

The road rose gradually from the start town of San Michele all’Adige before the first categorized climb of the day, Cat. 2 Passo del Tonale, 15.2 km at 6.1 percent. A suitably gigantic breakaway formed before its slopes, one containing Hugo Houle, purple jersey Mads Pedersen, mountains classification leader Lorenzo Fortunato and Romain Bardet. Like the Mortirolo, Passo del Tonale was over 1800 metres. There, the group broke in two and Fortunato claimed the maximum KOM points 3:00 ahead of the pink jersey peloton.



The Mortirolo

It was the seventeenth appearance of the Mortirolo, first introduced to the race in 1990. It was here that in the 1994 edition that Marco Pantani announced himself to the world, dropping former Giro winners Miguel Indurain, Gianni Bugno and that year’s champion Evgeni Berzin on his way to a stage victory. On bend 11 after the taxing 20 percent section there’s a monument to the beloved but troubled Italian climber. Interestingly enough, the last rider to be first over the pass was Tuesday’s stage victor Christian Scaroni.

The Mortitolo whittled down the breakaway’s size. In the favourites group, eighth place Antonio Tiberi was the first to be dropped under Ineos’ pace making.

When yesterday’s third place rider Giulio Pellizzari attacked near the peak, del Toro, Simon Yates and Egan Bernal looked like they were in trouble. Carapaz attacked and took a useful gap, 15 seconds by the peak.

🚨🚨🚨 Richie is on the move!! VAMOSSSSS

The Ecuadorian was brought back on the descent, but then Carapaz and Pellizzari shuffled off again. With 35 km to race, the pink jersey gang was 2:40 in arrears of the farthest escapees. On the mild grades leading to Cat. 3 Le Motte, del Toro, Yates, Gee and Bernal’s bunch chased Carapaz’s gang and snagged it with 28 km remaining.

The Fortunato breakaway was down to an octet trying to elude a pink jersey three times its size. Houle was now with Gee. The favourites were simply moving too fast towards Le Motte’s foot for the fugitives to survive.

UAE-Emirates had the whip hand. Gee was tucked in behind Carapaz. Bardet skipped away from the remains of the break. Pellizzari received a mighty pull from Dani Martinez, isolating del Toro and dropping Bernal. Eleventh place Einer Rubio was the only fellow from the wee favourites group to make a thrust before del Toro attacked. Carapaz snagged the Mexican’s wheel. Gee chased.

Del Toro and Carapaz tipped over the top and started to hunt down Bardet, sweeping up the Frenchman 5.6 km from the line. The Gee-Yates group pursued doggedly and when it started to close in, del Toro dashed away from Carapaz and Bardet and wouldn’t be run down.

It’s a good thing some sprinters haven’t gone home yet, because Thursday is theirs.

2025 Giro d’Italia Stage 17

1) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) 3:58:48

2) Romain Bardet (France/Picnic-PostNL) +0:04

3) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/EF Education-Easypost) s.t.

6) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:16



2025 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) 65:30:34

2) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/EF Education-Easypost) +0:41

3) Simon Yates (Great Britain/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:51

4) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:57