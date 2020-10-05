Pink jersey hopes of Geraint Thomas and Simon Yates dashed on Stage 3 of Giro

Monday’s third stage of the Giro d’Italia was a remarkably wild one as the top two pre-race favourites found their pink jersey dreams dashed on the third of four stages in Sicily. Both Geraint Thomas and Simon Yates suffered on the Mount Etna summit finish stage. EF Pro Cycling’s Ecuadorian champion Jonathan Caicedo won from a breakaway and Portuguese rider João Almeida took over the pink jersey from Stage 1 winner Filippo Ganna. Vincenzo Nibali, Jakob Fuglsang, Wilco Kelderman, Steven Kruijswijk and Rafal Majka look like the main favourites now.

You can find out where to watch the Giro here.

The Course

Monday was all about the summit finish on Mount Etna. The climb made 12.4 percent of Monday’s 150 km distance. Surely one of the GC riders buried deeply after the Stage 1 time trial–someone like Majka, Fuglsang or Kruijswijk–would try to pull back time on the 18.6 km, 6.7 percent volcanic ascent. There was a 400-metre section from 1.9-1.5 km to go of 13 percent.

🌋 3rd stage and first climb at the finish. Hello Etna! Who is going to dominate the vulcano? 🌋 Terza tappa e primo arrivo in salita. Si arriva sull'Etna. Chi domerà il vulcano?#Giro pic.twitter.com/q6uQypxOZV — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) October 5, 2020

How amusing to see Peter Sagan wearing the mountains jersey in his first Giro. He was second to Diego Ulissi on Sunday’s stage into Agrigento.

🇮🇹 #Giro Any clue what @petosagan was hatching at the start of today's stage? 🤔 📸: Bettini pic.twitter.com/uYSJgLDQI5 — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) October 5, 2020

After Geraint Thomas fell in the neutralized zone, an octet of fugitives including Caicedo shuffled away. Mitchelton-Scott was at the front of the peloton.

With 52-km remaining, the gap was 5:00. It was touch-and-go whether the day’s winner would come from the breakaway.

A errant dog caused a moment of consternation in the peloton.

Trek-Segafredo grabbed the reins on the hills preceding Mount Etna. Thomas was near the back and then dropped off, the pink jersey trying to help him.

Etna

The remnants of the breakaway was 3:30 ahead of the Trek-pulled peloton at the foot of Mount Etna. Majka’s Bora-Hansgrohe crew took over when Thomas and Ganna were 1:15 behind and the breakaway was 2:30 ahead.

With 10-km to go, there were two fugitives still 2:00 in front. However, the pace of Bora-Hansgrohe popped off co-favourite Simon Yates.

Ineos’s Jonathan Castroviejo surged away from the field as the rain started to moisten the riders. Kelderman lit out after Castroviejo. Up ahead alongside the lava fields, Caicedo went solo.

Nibali then put in a pull.

Domenico Pozzovivo, Majka, Kruijswijk and Fuglsang joined Nibali. The steepest grades found Majka and Kruijswijk wanting, and the high powered group found Castroviejo. Kelderman was still up the road and grabbed a dozen seconds on his rivals.

The Ecuadorian duck hung on for the win. Caicedo and Portugal’s João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step) are tied on time but Almeida will wear the pink on Tuesday. Almeida is the fourth Portuguese rider to wear a leader’s jersey in a Grand Tour and the first in 31 years.

Yates finished nearly 4:30 later and Thomas came in over 12:00 later. Kelderman, Nibali, Pozzovivo, Fuglsang, Kruijswijk and Majka are spread from +0:42 to +1:26 behind Almeida.

Tuesday’s 140-km stage, the last in Sicily, is flat on each end with a Cat. 3 climb smack dab in the middle.

2020 Giro d’Italia Stage 3

1) Jonathan Caicedo (Ecuador/EF Pro Cycling)

2) Giovanni Visconti (Italy/Vini Zabu) +0:21

3) Harm Vanhoucke (Belgium/Lotto-Soudal) +0:30



2020 Giro d’Italia GC

1) João Almeida (Portugal/Deceuninck-Quick Step)

2) Jonathan Caicedo (Ecuador/EF Pro Cycling) s.t.

3) Pello Bilbao (Spain/Bahrain-McClaren) +0:37