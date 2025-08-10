Pogačar already thinking about retirement — but wants to win in Québec

Tadej Pogačar made his first public appearance since securing his fourth Tour de France victory, gathering friends and fellow riders in his hometown of Komenda, Slovenia, for a post-Tour criterium. Joining him were UAE Emirates teammates Pavel Sivakov and Luka Mezgec, former teammate Matteo Trentin, and compatriots Matej Mohorič and Matevž Govekar. Belgian champion Tim Wellens was expected but withdrew due to illness.

After the Tour, Pogačar returned to his home in Monaco. But this weekend was firmly back in Slovenia, reconnecting with friends, neighbours, and family. “I’m happy to see friends, neighbours, and family,” he said. “But sometimes I wish I were a little less famous. Taking pictures and signing autographs can be tiring. However, I try to make everyone happy.”

He also spoke of the fatigue during the Tour.

“Well, everyone has bad days. You can’t expect me to be happy during all 21 stages of the Tour. This one was one of the toughest I’ve ever ridden. Everyone that was fighting for the GC can confirm that. But now I’m well rested. I am reset, and ready for new battles,” he said to Slovenian outlet, RTVSLO.

Pogačar has already confirmed he won’t race the Vuelta this year. Instead he will be focusing on the WorldTour races in Canada and the world championships.

“After such a demanding Tour, we decided it was best to take a break,” Pogačar said in a team statement. “The Vuelta is a race I love — I have great memories from 2019 — but my body needs rest. I’m excited to return to Canada. Those races are beautiful, and they suit my style well. They’ll help me get back into rhythm for the world championships.”

On Les Grand Prix Cyclistes de Montréal et Québec, it’s clear has a big goal this year.

“We know that the Montréal course suits me better,” he said, “but that doesn’t mean I won’t try to win in Québec as well. The course has changed a bit this year — it’s easier overall, but the finish is tougher. We will try to win there too. It’s not just up to me, though, we have other contenders like Jhonatan Narváez.”

On retirement, Pogačar was candid. “I am already counting down the years until I retire. I started winning early. And while there may be ups and downs, I’m ready for anything. I’ll probably ride a few more Tours, though you never know. The Tour is the biggest race, and I doubt my team will let me skip it for long.”

Canadian Cycling Magazine will be at the WorldTour races in Montreal and Quebec. If you can make it too–go for it. It’s the only stop for cycling’s major leagues in North America, and they are some pretty incredible races.