Pogačar and Vingegaard set for head-to-head ‘showdown’ in Andorra

Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard are set to face off in a fresh, high-profile event this month with a twist: no team support, no peloton, just four of the sport’s elite riders battling it out. Sort of.

The first-ever Andorra Cycling Masters goes down on Oct. 19 will also feature Primož Roglič and Isaac del Torro in a compact, intense ‘competition.’

Now, in theory, given that the season is over for most of these riders…it’s not really a race, (it’s not UCI-sanctioned, for one) but an exhibition of sorts similar to the post-Tour de France crits. There, the “races” have a pre-determined winner and the lads just cruise around on some city circuits and some climber will outsprint everyone. The difference is, the first “stage” ain’t exactly a cake walk.

Hilly TT to kick things off

The event kicks off with an 8-km uphill time trial on the Coll de la Gallina. Then, there’s a 32-km multi-lap urban circuit weaving through Andorra la Vella and Escaldes-Engordany. Since it’s only four riders, the organizers are saying it will strip away team tactics and allow fans to see pure, head-to-head racing, or something.

Pogi and Vingegaard have had stellar seasons, each taking a Grand Tour. Del Toro almost took one–finishing second at the Giro d’Italia. Still, it’s been a long year for the first two, and they have both said they looked forward to a break. However, it’s almost certain that they are getting a pretty large appearance fee for this little Andorran adventure. And everybody likes some extra milk money.

Organizers promise that the event will deliver more than just racing, with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage capturing the riders in action. The material will later be compiled into a documentary.

Still, even if there’s a bit of acting–especially in the city circuits–it might fill the gap for fans who are in withdrawal after the last big race of the year finishes on Saturday, Il Lombardia. Good news though if you need a fix–the European ‘cross season has begun and you can catch reports every weekend here on Canadian Cycling Magazine.